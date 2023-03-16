Venture Valley Video Game Now Featured on YIPPEE Exchange for Educators

Video Game Teaches Students Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Valley game team today announced a new partnership with YIPPEE Exchange, the go-to marketplace for K-12 entrepreneurship education. Now listed on YIPPEE Exchange, the Venture Valley video game is an easily accessible resource for educators looking to teach entrepreneurial skills and business acumen in an engaging way.

The Singleton Foundation's Venture Valley is a fast-paced business simulation game where players in a risk-free environment take on the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur. Venture Valley is available for free on PC and mobile ( iOS and Android ) with no in-app purchases or ads.

Recently awarded 4 out of 5 stars from Common Sense Media , which provides trustworthy media information to families, Venture Valley empowers students in grades 6-12 to build financial and business basics. Venture Valley sustains students' interest with a competitive esports-style multiplayer play, giving students a fun outlet to compete with friends in positive ways while practicing financial skills and business concepts. It also has a single-player campaign of 35 entertaining missions. Players learn real financial and business skills as they grow their business from one small pet-walking enterprise to multiple businesses, including a drone factory, a dating app development firm, a robot manufacturer, and many more. The game aligns with learning standards across multiple disciplines, including English language arts, math, business, and financial literacy.

YIPPEE Exchange is a product of Burton D. Morgan Foundation and was created in collaboration with Young Entrepreneur Institute. It connects educators to a host of free entrepreneurial resources and one another – empowering them to share their experiences and offer lessons that build real-world skills. Through generous funding and innovative technology, YIPPEE Exchange removes common barriers to accessing resources and provides students with transformative learning experiences.

"Our educators are always looking for engaging content, and Venture Valley is a perfect fit for YIPPEE! Venture Valley meets youth where they are and helps them learn about entrepreneurship in a fun way that aligns with their interests" said Emily Bean, Director of Youth Entrepreneurship Education for Burton D. Morgan Foundation.

Venture Valley's game producer Nick Night is featured today in Young Entrepreneur Institute's virtual Educator Power Hour presentation on the gamification of financial literacy, where he will demo the game to educators. Power Hours are organized by Young Entrepreneur Institute to provide quick, free professional development sessions focused on monthly entrepreneurial themes. The online Zoom event will take place today, Thursday, March 16th from 4-5 pm EST and after will be available for replay in the Power Hour archives.

Venture Valley is developed by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy, a 2023 Innovation Award winner from Jump$tart . More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through social media channels:

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

