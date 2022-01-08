U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    -0.3400 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,842.70
    -899.27 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Venture water, biotech investing and 2021’s carnage

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Welcome back to the working world, friends, I hope that you survived the return to the desk in good stead and are both warm and healthy. The current boom in COVID cases is a huge bummer, but perhaps this is the last year we’ll have to drag ourselves back to productivity under the specter of lockdowns, mass death and a lack of hugs. I hope so.

Regardless, today we have a lot of fun stuff that should keep your mind off the state of the world for a few minutes.

Kicking off today, let’s talk about Liquid Death. The excellently named company kills thirst with water, hence its name. That’s really the company in a nutshell. Liquid Death sells water in a can, a business around which it has tailored an anti-plastic stance and a general heavy metal vibe. It’s neat.

But Liquid Death also raised $75 million this week, which has me wondering why everything is so expensive to build these days. Why does a water company need to raise a whole pre-seed fund in a single investment? What does it need the money for? Research? It’s selling water!

There was a general perspective a few years ago that it was cheaper than ever to build a startup. With off-the-shelf software, cloud computing and modern fintech back ends, putting together the building blocks of modern business was becoming faster and less expensive. Apart from the high costs of hiring software developers, it seemed that startups would be able to do more with less.

And yet. Startups are raising more money than ever. The Exchange is diving into venture capital data next week, but it’s clear that the venture and startup classes are still moving funds around with great relish. So much so that Liquid Death has raised over $130 million to date, per Crunchbase data.

Square the circle of lower startup costs, and mega-rounds for me if you can. Are we seeing marketing spend raised through equity capital sources? If so, that makes me worry a bit!

(Note that Liquid Death could be a kickass business with great margins and lovely economics; I don’t know its numbers. But why does it need $75 million if it’s in such good shape? What are we missing here?)

Level raised money

From deep in the notes docs, a brief note on Level. Level is a company that I covered back in February of 2021. The company had just closed a $1.5 million round for work we described as bringing “credit to workers who might not be able to tap it from traditional sources, using their current income from freelance work to back the advance.”

It was a neat model, as lending based on assets over cash flow is a bit silly in a world where lots of folks work but don’t live asset-heavy lifestyles. (That’s a polite way of dissing NIMBY boomers, of course).

Anyway, Level raised another round as 2021 closed, this time a $7 million Series A. Anthos Capital led the funding, with NextView Ventures and other prior inventors also kicking in cash. The capital came after the company grew its size by “10x,” per its own data.

What I find most notable in the Level news item is not that the company raised more money — more that its goal set is super big. Per the company, it wants to build a “financial OS for microbusinesses.”

I dig that because tiny businesses are not the sorts of companies that get lots of attention from traditional financial institutions. Fintech should be, in my view, a method of applying tech to break down walls and bring more value to more folks. Level seems to be working along those lines, while also building a venture-ready business. Neat!

PsyMed raises a biotech fund

On the heels of news that a16z has put together $9 billion in new funds for venture, growth and biotech investing it’s easy to forget that there are smaller funds in the market as well. And some that are quite new, in fact.

On the biotech front PsyMed Ventures is busy raising a $25 million fund, the first close of which ($8 million) is in the bank. I chatted with the group Friday to dig in a bit more to their model.

First, basics. PsyMed has three investing partners: Dina Burkitbayeva, Greg Kubin and Matias Serebrinsky. As you can work out from its first fund size target, it will be investing on the earlier side of things in the psychedelic medical space, along with a few related areas. The group isn’t new to working together, having previously formed an investing group using AngelList tech to invest around $15 million to date.

A few thoughts about PsyMed. First, I am hype that we’re expanding the boundaries of what we’re testing for medical use. Prudishness in my home country has held back this sort of work, to our detriment. Second, the biotech investing space is interesting to me as the companies founded go public a lot earlier than what we tend to see in, say, the enterprise software market. So, you get to see more about companies, more quickly and more frequently.

For venture investors in biotech companies, this can also mean earlier liquidity possibilities than what is often seen in today’s unicorn era.

Talking with Burkitbayeva, Kubin and Serebrinsky gave me the impression that we’re nearing a confluence point in terms of regulatory, scientific and medical progress that could unlock a lot of neat new treatments for some sticky human matters. Things like PTSD, treatment-resistant depression and my personal favorite, substance-use disorder.

All this is to say that I’ll be keeping out an eye for where the group puts its new fund to work and how quickly they can boost early-stage pharma startups into the public markets. Here’s to reading more biotech S-1s this year and next, I suppose!

The weekend

And that’s what I have for now — don’t forget that Equity is back to its regular thrice-weekly cadence next week, so I’ll chat with you on your podcasting app of choice in short order! Hugs!

Alex

Recommended Stories

  • Reliance to buy control of Mandarin Oriental New York in $98 million deal

    Reliance said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday its industrial investments subsidiary will acquire Cayman Islands-based Columbus Centre Corp (Cayman) for an equity value of approximately $98.15 million. The company said the acquisition of Columbus Centre Corp (Cayman), an indirect owner of a 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd would add to its consumer and hospitality activities.

  • Health care is ‘prime’ for investment amid inflation: Portfolio manager

    Markets have gotten off to a rocky start following hawkish Fed minutes signalling the possibility of rate hikes coming sooner than expected in an effort to curb surging inflation. According to Dakota Wealth Management senior portfolio manager Robert Pavlik, however, the healthcare sector may present opportunities for investment in light of the current inflationary environment.

  • Ray Dalio just said your cash savings, bonds are 'stupid to own' due to low interest rates — so use these 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseDjokovic December Covid Case Used for Exemption, Lawyers SayBitcoin ETF Goes From Boom to Bust After a Record U.S. DebutU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsCiti Confronts Va

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Will Make Billions in 2022

    Last year we saw Emergency Use Authorizations for multiple COVID vaccines and treatments across the healthcare space. Pharmaceutical companies are set to make billions of dollars in 2022. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the $310 billion mega cap, is expected to bring in not $1 billion or $10 billion but over $50 billion in sales for its COVID vaccine and antiviral pill.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • Dow Jones Futures: 2022 Market Rally Is Breaking Expectations, These Leaders Sell Off; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • Oppenheimer Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 70% Upside (Or More)

    The holidays are behind us, the New Year is getting into full swing, and that means it’s time to figure out, if we can, just where we’re headed in 2022. Last year saw strong gains in the stock markets; the S&P 500 grew 29%, far above the 7% to 8% annual average. The big question for investors is, will the markets keep up this blistering pace? The general consensus is, it won’t – although that doesn’t mean we’re in for a bad year. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist with Oppenheimer, note

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • 2 Unprofitable Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Here are two unprofitable growth stocks that have the makings of long-term winners. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) offers a unique set of online gaming services. Folks can go to DraftKings to wager on daily fantasy sports, bet on their favorite team in the mobile sportsbook, or gamble on casino-style games like blackjack.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Tanked Nearly 21% This Week

    The richly valued solar and energy storage company is getting dragged down along with other growth stocks.