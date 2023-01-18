U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

VentureCount Announces Partnership With Washington, D.C. Area Outsourced Accounting & Compliance Services Provider for Government Contractors

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureCount Services, LLC; Boost Holdings, LLC; and affiliated entities ( " VentureCount") today announced a strategic partnership with Govcon Accountants, LLC and affiliated entities ( " Govcon" and collectively with VentureCount, the " Company"). The Company provides full-spectrum finance and accounting services to clients nationwide from its East and West Coast bases.

We are excited to add Govcon's industry expertise as we expand our capabilities nationwide

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, and led by Mark Vieno, Govcon provides DCAA-compliant outsourced accounting and consulting services to government contractors nationwide. Govcon helps government contractors maximize their resources and streamline financial operations in a cost-efficient manner, while ensuring DCAA compliance. Govcon also assists with contract pricing, provisional billing rates, and incurred cost submissions to allow its clients to bid on and win more government contracts. Govcon offers a highly customized approach to achieving financial efficiency, cash flow, strategic growth, and long-term stability.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VentureCount Services, LLC provides outsourced finance and accounting services to emerging growth clients nationwide, including bookkeeping, payroll, financial forecasting, and analysis, as well as other strategic Chief Financial Officer services. With teams in Washington, D.C., and Bangalore, India, the Company offers high-caliber talent and around-the-clock customer service capabilities.

Based in Roseville, California, Boost Holdings, LLC (along with its subsidiaries, RTA Group, LLC, and United Tates Tax Service, LLC d/b/a California Business Solutions) offers strategic Chief Financial Officer services, merger and acquisition ("M&A") advisory services, bookkeeping, tax, payroll, and other accounting services.

"We are excited to add Mark and his team's industry expertise as we expand our capabilities and grow the business nationwide," said Alex Diaz-Asper, Co-Founder and Partner of VentureCount. Boost Holdings, LLC Partner Mario Curci added: "The partnership with Govcon adds an attractive new end market while continuing to broaden our service offering and geographic coverage." Mark Vieno, Founder and CEO of Govcon, noted: "We are thrilled to partner with VentureCount to accelerate the growth of our core business and benefit from the scale of VentureCount's operations."

"Mark and his team's top-tier service and DCAA experience will support continued growth toward a more scaled outsourced finance and accounting services platform," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane Equity Partners ("Everlane"). Harry Banks, Operating Partner at Everlane, added: "We are fortunate to bring additional financial expertise and successful entrepreneurs to our growing platform, offering a full-service solution for clients."

About Govcon:

Govcon provides DCAA-compliant outsourced bookkeeping and consulting services to government contractors nationwide. Serving clients since 2010, Govcon is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Govcon's services help government contractors solve financial management and DCAA compliance issues by providing unique industry-specific guidance, including assistance with developing government contract pricing and provisional billing rates, indirect rate budgeting, and incurred cost submissions.

About Everlane:

Everlane is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane utilizes its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial, and IT services.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venturecount-announces-partnership-with-washington-dc-area-outsourced-accounting--compliance-services-provider-for-government-contractors-301725036.html

SOURCE Everlane Equity Partners I, LP

