U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,621.39
    -47.58 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,558.80
    -92.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,149.96
    -263.33 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.41
    -9.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.34
    -0.95 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.35 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4390
    +0.0150 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3236
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6970
    +0.1170 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,978.73
    -330.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.60
    +6.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.45
    -1.99 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

VentureFriends raises $112M fund aimed at Southern Europe, Middle East and LatAm

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Southern Europe has sometimes been seen as a little bit of a backwater in terms of venture capital funding. However, that has gradually started to change in recent years. Earlier this year Marathon Venture Capital in Athens raised a $47M fund. And LAUNCHub Ventures, is closing in on a €70 million final close.

But today there’s news that VentureFriends, a European early-stage VC that started from Athens but now has offices in London and Warsaw, has completed the first closing of its new fund at €90 million, with an aim for a hard cap at €100 million ($112M). This is the third fund for VentureFriends, which launched in 2016.

The new fund is backed by family offices/HNW, founders and operators, the European Investment Fund and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments.

The Seed and Series A focus of the fund remains the same. It invests €500,000 to €2.5 million per company but can follow-on up to €10 million. It invests in B2C and B2B startups, including Consumer, PropTech, FinTech, Marketplaces, and SaaS.

VentureFriends’ portfolio includes proptech Blueground ($180 million Series C), grocery delivery marketplace Instashop in the Middle East (acquired by Delivery Hero), fintech B2B Belvo in Mexico ($43 million Series A), fintech Plum out of London ($20 million Series A) and FBA roll-up Factory14 from Spain ($200 million Seed). There is also FlexCar, Spotawheel, Justlife, Byrd, Agro.Club and Influ2. More recently, VentureFriends invested in the UAE proptech/fintech Huspy.

The VC also said it intends to invest beyond Europe, in Latin America, and the Middle East.

George Dimopoulos co-founder and Partner said: “Raising a private only fund in Greece in 2015 wasn’t easy. We have worked hard to prove the investment worthiness of the asset class in the region. We are now happy to have reached a point where we experience multi-hundred million exits as with Instashop, and companies reaching Unicorn status such as Blueground.”

Apostolos Apostolakis, co-founder & Partner at VentureFriends said: “We have steadily grown our presence and access to great entrepreneurs by providing relevant support and having a value-based and founder-friendly approach. We are excited about the first closing of our 3rd fund that hopefully is a testament of the work we have done and we look forward to expanding the network of entrepreneurs we will support.”

VentureFriends’s founders were previously entrepreneurs and angels, exiting e-food.gr to Delivery Hero in 2015 in which Apostolakis was a co-founder. They also exited taxi-hailing company Beat to Daimler in which both founding Partners were angels.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Microsoft in 5 Charts: Is It a Buy?

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price has risen more than 450% over the past five years. Between fiscal 2011 and 2016, Microsoft's annual revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 4.1%. The architect of that growth spurt was Satya Nadella, who succeeded Steve Ballmer as Microsoft's third CEO in 2014. Under Nadella, Microsoft's annualized commercial cloud revenue rose from $12.1 billion (14% of its revenue) in fiscal 2016 to $69 billion (41% of revenue) in fiscal 2021.

  • These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

    Warren Buffett has talked of preferring to buy into a great company at a good price than a good company at a great price. Here are three companies that have been serving their investors very well, but their prices may have gotten ahead of themselves lately. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a graphics processing unit (GPU) maker that has grown into a behemoth, with a recent market value near $750 billion.

  • 3 Firecracker Stocks to Buy Now for the New Year

    Stock selection could be key as we enter 2022, with uncertainty creeping into the market and opening the door to potential volatility.

  • Argonaut Gold Provides Updated Magino Construction Capital Estimate and Announces Leadership Change

    Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") announces that it has completed a review of the estimated construction capital at completion ("EAC") of its 100%-owned Magino project in Ontario, Canada ("Magino" or the "Project"). The Company also announces a change in leadership. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified. "US$" refers to United States dollars.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Why I'm Not Buying the Dip on Cloudflare

    The market has turned hostile toward expensive growth stocks, which might spell bad news for Cloudflare.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high dividend stocks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Dividend Stocks for 2022. Dividend investing remained in focus in 2021 as investors scrambled to find reliable income streams in the midst […]

  • Questor: is BAT a massive value trap or an absolute steal?

    A stock that comes with a predicted yield of nearly 8pc and a forecast price-to-earnings ratio of almost nine is either a massive value trap or an absolute steal.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Why Shares of Buffett-Backed Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    The company is only on its third day of trading on the public markets and is experiencing volatility.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; Sees at Least 90% Upside

    Heading into year’s end, the Street’s professional analysts are busy putting together their predictive models, working to give investors an idea just where the markets are heading. All in all, it would seem to be a positive picture; despite some recent volatility, the markets are still following the sustained upward trend they’ve been on since the spring of last year. Writing from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus leads the bulls. He sees gains of 13% in store for the S&P 5

  • 3 Stocks Set to Rally in 2022

    Three stocks that had a rough 2021 are PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), each losing 23%, 22%, and 45%, respectively. For Twilio and PayPal, the market has readjusted each stock's valuation and given investors a buying opportunity. Pinterest has a business metric going in the wrong direction that the market has focused on, yet investors are ignoring its potential revenue. The payment-behemoth PayPal has had some wins throughout 2021.

  • 10 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap growth stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen manages Point72 Asset Management, a $23 billion hedge fund firm that […]

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The S&P 500 is within striking distance of setting new all-time highs after bouncing back from its recent sell-off related to concerns surrounding the omicron variant. Since healthcare companies are typically more resilient than most other industries because of the critical nature of the products and services they sell, investors would be wise to pay attention to the healthcare industry. Here are two quality healthcare stocks that respectively operate in the pharmaceutical and health insurance areas of the healthcare industry. The first stock is the pharma stock Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium and Battery Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium and battery stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Lithium and Battery Stocks to Invest In. Lithium demand has skyrocketed, along with prices, as the metal becomes central to electric vehicle (EV) […]

  • Will QuantumScape Recover In 2022?

    A shift from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles is undisputed. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is working on the next-generation batteries that could step up the ongoing shift to electric vehicles. QuantumScape's product is still in the development stage. As an early-stage company, QuantumScape's stock price is volatile.

  • Why Smart Investors Are Buying Asana Stock for the Long Haul

    The stock for work-collaboration software company Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has had an impressive run since its direct listing in September 2020, with the price up nearly 141% compared to the S&P 500's 39% gain over the same timeframe. This seemingly big recent sell-off doesn't appear to be related to Asana's business performance (more on that below) and is more related to broader market volatility at the moment. Asana has shown strong overall performance since its public markets debut, and there's still plenty of potential ahead, making it a smart addition to the long-term investor's portfolio. According to Asana, knowledge workers spend 60% of their time "on work about work" such as email and meetings.