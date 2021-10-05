U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Venturepark Partners with Perkopolis for Small Business Month

·2 min read

Small businesses within the Venturepark ecosystem to be offered on Canada's largest employee perk program during the month of October

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Venturepark, Canada's most extensive business growth ecosystem focused on consumer-packaged goods (CPG), today announced its partnership with Perkopolis, Canada's leading provider of employee perk programs. The partnership sees CPG brands within the Venturepark ecosystem have its products and services offered on Perkopolis throughout Small Business Month in October.

By providing small businesses within Venturepark&#x002019;s ecosystem access to its platform for the month of October, over 600,000 Perkopolis members will be able to discover and support Canadian small businesses. (CNW Group/Venturepark)
By providing small businesses within Venturepark’s ecosystem access to its platform for the month of October, over 600,000 Perkopolis members will be able to discover and support Canadian small businesses. (CNW Group/Venturepark)

In operation for over 20 years, Perkopolis partners with top brands and offers fully managed employee perk programs to thousands of businesses in Canada, such as RBC, Walmart, Westjet and TD Bank. By providing small businesses within Venturepark's ecosystem access to its platform for the month of October, over 600,000 Perkopolis members will be able to discover and support Canadian small businesses.

"We are excited to partner with Perkopolis and place great small businesses within our ecosystem in front of hundreds of thousands of Canadians," says Arlene Dickinson, CEO of Venturepark. "Small businesses are the heart of Canada's economy. They employ almost 70 percent of the private labour force, are the largest contributors to gross domestic product and are the fabric of our communities. The success of small businesses is the success of Canada, and we must do all we can to support – especially as many try to rebound from the effects of the pandemic."

The newly formed partnership comes as a wave of employee resignations, dubbed "The Great Resignation", plague businesses across the country. In addition to supporting small businesses through awareness and reach, Richard Joynt, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Perkopolis, mentions how the partnership underscores what many companies are missing when it comes to attracting talent.

"We are thrilled to partner with an ecosystem such as Venturepark which truly supports small businesses," says Joynt. "While we look forward to helping each extend their reach through our extensive member list, we are equally excited to give businesses who are looking to attract talent in this competitive environment another advantage: employee perks."

Perkopolis members are able to discover and purchase products/services from participating businesses at www.perkopolis.com/shop/small-business-month. CPG businesses interested in learning more about Venturepark can visit www.venturepark.ca.

About Venturepark

Venturepark is a leading business growth ecosystem comprised of five communities led by business, capital, brand, culture and CPG specialists. Founded by investor and entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson, Venturepark touches every aspect of business to fund, create, scale, reinvent and drive business growth.

The Venturepark ecosystem includes: Venture Play (formerly Venture Communications), Venturepark Labs (formerly District Ventures Accelerator and Kitchen), Venturepark Voice (formerly Newsworthy Co.), District Ventures Capital and District Ventures Plus (formerly District Ventures Marketing).

Learn more at www.venturepark.ca.

Venturepark is a leading business growth ecosystem comprised of five communities led by business, capital, brand, innovation and CPG specialists. (CNW Group/Venturepark)
Venturepark is a leading business growth ecosystem comprised of five communities led by business, capital, brand, innovation and CPG specialists. (CNW Group/Venturepark)

SOURCE Venturepark

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c3178.html

