U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,728.51
    +50.56 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,613.58
    +427.76 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,818.86
    +143.06 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.88
    +29.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -3.32 (-3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -9.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9900
    -0.0250 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0066 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1140
    +0.1580 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,446.31
    -125.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.89
    -3.82 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.10
    +43.86 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Will Ventures closes second fund with $150M to invest in sports technologies

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Venture capital funds focusing on niche sectors are “in,” and Will Ventures is here for it.

This low-flying, Boston-based venture outfit just tripled the size of its second fund to $150 million thanks to its approach of investing in sports technologies with the help of its community of athlete backers who help promote and grow the portfolio companies.

Will Ventures was started in 2019 by former professional football player Isaiah Kacyvenski and Brian Reilly, who has a product management background. They have known each other for over a decade, having previously worked together at the then wearable technology startup MC10. The company went on to raise over $100 million and grow to over 80 employees.

“We got to see what it was like firsthand to become entrepreneurs,” Reilly told TechCrunch. “During that time, we were primarily working in the consumer health or health and wellness verticals, in digital health and consumer technology, launching these wearables that were being used for elite athletes and also chronically ill patients.”

Two years ago, they started the sports technology research and advisory firm Sports Division Lab, which Reilly said helped build up their experience in all of those verticals and in sports media and entertainment.

In 2020, Will Ventures closed on its Fund I with $55 million that was backed by university endowments, professional sports team owners and entrepreneurs.

Some new venture firms are going really, really (really) niche

Now armed with $150 million for Fund II, the firm will continue to invest in seed-stage companies in the consumer, health, sports and entertainment sectors. The limited partners for this fund now also include foundations, dozens of professional athletes and founders from venture capital and private equity firms.

“The increase in fund size was to capitalize on all the opportunities we saw in the market, and for us to be able to get more ownership in the companies that we really cared about,” Reilly said.

Will Ventures practices the low-volume, high-conviction investment model, he noted. Rather than invest in 50 to 100 companies “for fun,” the firm is “slow and intentional” about constructing a portfolio of 20 to 25 companies so it can “maintain a discipline, patience, research-driven” approach.

There are also some new additions to Will Ventures, including a partnership with OneTeam Partners, which manages marketing and licensing rights for over 4,000 professional athletes. Ben Gardner also joined the firm as a partner and head of portfolio success. A former professional football player, he comes from Andreessen Horowitz, where he was a partner on the go-to-market team.

So far, the firm has made investments from the second fund in companies such as Ness, which they describe as “AmEx for health and wellness;” Mighty Health, a health and wellness platform for the aging population; The Post, a professional club for current and former athletes; and Street FC, a marketplace for pickup sports.

“We did what we said we were going to do with the first fund and put the right processes in place for reliable and reproducible results,” Kacyvenski told TechCrunch. “We have unbelievable relationships with athletes, with unions in the league, with team owners and with talent agencies. That is one piece of our flywheel that will continue to help with our differentiated value.”

7 VCs talk about today’s esports opportunities

Recommended Stories

  • Google antitrust complainants call for EU to shutter its Shopping Ads Units

    The European Commission is facing fresh calls to make good on its 2017 antitrust decision against Google Shopping by banning Google from displaying its own shopping comparison ads units in search results -- boxes which Google populates with revenue-generating ads -- as they argue the self-preferencing units constitute an ongoing competition abuse by the adtech giant. The 2017 Commission decision found Google abused its dominance by systematically giving prominent placement to its own comparison shopping service and demoting rival comparison shopping services in search results.

  • Deals between banks and colleges are flouting the law, putting students at risk of paying high fees, consumer watchdog finds

    The Department of Education warned colleges that they have a ‘responsibility to protect their students when it comes to financial products’

  • Covid Companies Are Losing Steam. Not This One.

    As the virus spread, hundreds of labs ordered Hologic’s molecular diagnostic machines. Now the company is out to prove it can keep those devices humming with other types of tests.

  • Vancouverites Rejoice! Jollibee Opens Its Second Location in Vancouver, B.C. on October 20, Ready to Entice New Legions of Fans with Its Prime Spot on the Corner of Broadway & Cambie

    Jollibee, the global restaurant brand best-known for its mouth-watering Jolly Crispy Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and wildly popular Peach Mango Pies, is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Located in the heart of the city on the high-profile corner of West Broadway and Cambie Street, the new Jollibee will be situated on the second floor of the sleek new 510 West Broadway building, just steps away from the b

  • Zay Jones: Jaguars will play their best football in November, December

    Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is confident the team will shake off its October struggles and play better in the last two months of 2022.

  • Capital One Just Announced New Airport Lounges and Major Perks at 'Premier Collection' Hotels — What to Know

    A new announcement from Capital One continues to expand its travel program, with luxury perks at forthcoming "Premier Collection" hotels and new lounges with food-and-beverage programming by José Andrés.

  • NFC East standings: Eagles remain atop the division after 26-17 win over Cowboys

    The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the NFC East after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6

  • PFT’s Week 7 2022 NFL power rankings

    1. Eagles (6-0; No. 1): It’s hard to find that first potential “L” for the best team in the league. 2. Bills (5-1; No. 2): This year, they really need their regular-season win in K.C. to result in a rematch in Buffalo. 3. Chiefs (4-2; No. 3): They’ll need to dig deep to avoid falling [more]

  • The Cadillac Celestiq is GM's big (literally) luxury EV bet

    Years ago, Cadillac was associated with luxury and performance. Today, in an effort to claw its way back to the top of the luxury heap, the U.S. automaker unveiled Monday the production Cadillac Celestiq, a hand-built, bespoke behemoth fastback sedan that adheres closely to the concept it unveiled in July of this year. The vehicle, which returns to the 1960s land yacht era and has a weight on par with the Escalade at between 56,35 to 6,217 pounds, will start at a whopping $300,000 and be built at GM's Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

  • Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest over $230,000 to bring high-speed Internet to more than 650 households in Wabush and Labrador City

    No matter where they live, all Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet to access essential services, supports and opportunities. That is why the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are taking action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

  • NFL Week 6 drip check: Travis Kelce shines brightly; Sauce Gardner embraces the cheesehead

    NFL Week 6 game day fits from around the league.

  • Landis grabs $40M to turn renters into homeowners

    Uncertainty in the real estate markets and rising interest rates have delivered a blow to people eager to own their own home. Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit founded the company in 2018 to provide a more accessible way for renters to become homeowners through financial education and coaching. The New York–based company’s model is for their client to have a budget and work with real estate agents to find a home within that budget.

  • Where Will Tilray Brands Be in 10 Years?

    Amid the to-and-fro cannabis gold rush, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a contender to be the top dog. In 10 years, Tilray could be one of the world's largest cannabis companies, much like it is now. It'll likely have a mix of cannabis products and brands that are priced for different consumer populations, and it'll also probably still be selling alcoholic beverages as well.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approa

  • Goldman Sachs stock rises on earnings beat, bank reorganization

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Goldman Sachs.