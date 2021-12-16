U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,745.00
    +35.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,161.00
    +235.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,427.75
    +139.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.90
    +22.90 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +0.98 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    +23.90 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.70 (+3.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.37
    -3.52 (-16.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3271
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1800
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,129.87
    +969.45 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,250.77
    +33.31 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.44
    +82.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Ventures Platform announces first close of its $40M pan-African fund

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

Activity around African venture capital firms raising funds continues to increase as we head towards the end of the year. In the latest development, Abuja- and Lagos-based Ventures Platform is today announcing the first close of its $40 million pan-African fund.

The fund, founded by one of Nigeria’s most active early-stage investors, Kola Aina, has made 69 investments since 2016. Ventures Platform's news is also coming a day after another pan-African VC firm 4DX Ventures secured the final close of its $60 million fund.

Aina, the firm’s founding and general partner, said he used his own money for the first set of investments made by the firm. Then, Ventures Platform experimented with an accelerator model, where it gave a standardized check of $20,000 to pre-seed to seed-stage startups in exchange for 10% equity.

In 2017, Ventures Platform took outside capital for the first time by forming syndicates. Within this two-year period, some of the startups it invested in included Piggyvest, Paystack, Kudi and Thrive Agric.

“We wanted to perfect our style of finding high-performing companies early before they become obvious and backing them with everything we bring to the table from our experience as operators ourselves,” Aina told TechCrunch over a call.

“We didn’t want to go out and try to fundraise when we didn’t really have evidence that we could make money out of this.”

Ventures Platform became one of the local investors that cashed out from Paystack’s $200 million+ exit to Stripe. With a few other secondary exits under its belt, Aina said he felt this was the perfect time for the firm “to go to the market and raise its first institutional fund.”

Though the first close of Ventures Platform’s first institutional fund is undisclosed, Aina noted that “it is a sizeable amount.” Interestingly, the limited partners (LPs) involved are Nigerian- and African-based, which is a testament to the growth in the size of local investors’ checks in funding the region’s most innovative companies.

Paystack CEO Shola Akinlade is one of these LPs. Others include the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); UAC Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s oldest companies; VFD Group; and global investors such as Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel and Adam Draper.

“We’re proud that for this first close, a large part of our capital came from local funding. I gave a TED Talk titled ‘who would own our future unicorns’ and I’m so proud of this because it seems Africans are answering loud and clear that we would own them too. So this was a nice mix of Nigerian corporates, family offices, institutions, as well as global investors.”

Aina mentioned that it took a conscious effort to accept only local capital for its first close. And while a few investors from Europe, the U.S. and Asia took part, he said they would feature heavily (including institutional investors and DFIs) in the second close, which will occur early next year.

“It was very deliberate. For us, it was strategic, getting local capital for our first close. I mean, the second close, as you will see, will be from global fund of funds and DFIs where we’ve got commitments. Still, ultimately, as much as foreign capital is critical, I think it’s an interest of foreign capital to be in bed with local capital from a derisking standpoint.”

Ventures Platform sees itself as a thesis-centred fund. Aina said the fund’s thesis is centred around funding market-creating innovations that solve non-consumption and create innovative new ways to deliver goods and services or services to low-income markets. The firm is focused on six core verticals: fintech, edtech, agritech and food science, healthtech and bioscience, enterprise SaaS and digital infrastructure.

Because the pan-African firm relied on syndicate and proprietary capital funds in the earlier stages of its lifecycle, it couldn’t take on follow-on rounds in its portfolio companies, including the likes of Tiger-backed Mono and SeamlessHR.

These startups have cumulatively raised more than $500 million in follow-on rounds, and Aina notes that his firm is keen on participating now that it has secured the first close of this fund.

“We have a pretty robust pipeline of companies that we’ll be looking at across the continent, as well as our portfolio companies that have raised new rounds of financing. We’re looking for interesting companies that fit our thesis and what’s compelling now is that we have a follow on capital to fund them,” he said.

Ventures Platform primarily focused on pre-seed and seed with an average check size of $50,000, but this fund provides the opportunity to participate in Series A deals. Now the firm will be able to write more than $1 million to companies (including follow-on rounds) over their life cycle.

The Abuja-based venture capital firm is also deepening activity in other regions outside Nigeria -- Kenya’s MarketForce and Tambua Health, Zambia’s Union54 and Egypt’s MoneyHash. It plans to invest more in these regions and Francophone Africa.

Of the firm’s 69 companies, 30% have passed through Y Combinator. Aina says that while part of this success can be attributed to YC being a partner, he believes his firm has a knack for picking quality companies.

One of Nigeria’s high-profile angel investors is launching a fund for African startups

Only a few venture capital firms in the Nigerian and African tech ecosystem can boast similar YC stats with Ventures Platform. For startups, being part of these firms’ portfolios represents a marker of success, but some VC critics believe these sorts of numbers are inevitable for firms that employ “pray and spray” tactics.

Aina defends his firm, saying that as an “early-stage discovery fund,” Ventures Platform’s role involves identifying many companies to back early and invest in subsequent rounds of few.

I think every fund has its strategy. Ultimately, because of the stage at which we invest, a key part of our strategies is to fund a large batch of companies at the pre-seed stage, and what you see is that funnel would narrow as time goes on. With this new fund, we now can double down on our winners, which is good for the companies and also good for us at the point of exit.”

Ventures Platform said it would onboard well-known figures across African tech as venture partners as part of a move to deepen its expertise further. The first and only disclosed partner for now is Seni Sulyman, the former vice president of global operations at Andela and CEO of BlackOps, a talent marketplace for African venture builders and operators.

Recommended Stories

  • Despite the big plunge, Cathie Wood sees her plan returning 40% annually in the next 5 years — here are Ark Invest’s latest buys

    After much "soul searching," Wood says her strategy still has "huge" potential.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A key point to success in the stock market – one that frequently gets overlooked – is knowing when to buy in. There’s an old saw that the way to win is to buy low and sell high; the trick to that is recognizing when a stock is low, but ready to pick up. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analysts to find which bargain-priced stocks are primed for gains. Once we know which stocks the experts recommend, we can start digging into their details. The data tools at TipRanks are ideal for this, lett

  • These 3 Stocks Are Top Picks for 2022, Say Analysts

    We always seem to make new lists at the New Year, and this year is no exception. Wall Street’s analysts are scouring through the markets, finding the stocks they like, and putting together their lists of ‘Top Picks,’ the equities they see as the best of the pack heading into January. We can get a flavor for the quality of their advice by turning to Cowen, one of the Street’s major investment firms. Three of the firm’s top analysts, all rated 5-stars from TipRanks, have selected the stocks they s

  • 10 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 very cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. Conventional wisdom would suggest that inflation worries over the past few months would have given value stocks more […]

  • Why Nio Stock Got Crushed Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.

  • China’s Bubble Bursting Has Wall Street Eyeing a 2022 Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Pandemic stimulus helped trigger speculative frenzies in everything from stocks to crypto and property across the world in 2021. China went the other way as Beijing officials took action to deflate bubbles. Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseSaudi Arabia Wants Its Capital to Be Somewhere You’d Want to LiveThe result is one of the most extreme divergences between major financial markets i

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Roars On Fed Move; AMD, Nvidia, Lilly Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market raced higher Wednesday despite a surprisingly hawkish Fed. AMD and Nvidia made powerful rebounds.

  • Money Manager Vanishes With $313 Million From China Builder

    (Bloomberg) -- China Fortune Land Development Co. said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave $313 million for investment, the latest blow for the debt-laden developer.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseSaudi Arabia Wants Its Capital to Be Somewhere You’d Want to LiveFortune Land has “lost contact” with China Create Capital Ltd., a British Virgin Islands-registered firm to which

  • 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best semiconductor stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022. In early December, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade and lobbying group, revealed that global semiconductor sales had […]

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.40

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. This takes the annual payment to...

  • Buy NIO Stock Ahead of This Event, Says Analyst

    No two ways about it, Nio (NIO) stock has been in a rut and unable to shake off the bearish sentiment. Shares are down 25% over the past month alone, due to a combination of factors, including the fear of US delisting for Chinese stocks and a generally tough environment for growth names. However, the company might have an ace up its sleeve which could help turn sentiment around. On Saturday (Dec 18), the EV maker will host its fifth annual NIO Day. At least one new model will be unveiled, the ET

  • Why Roblox stock is down today

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Roblox stock is down after reporting fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Apple Stock Rallied Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed nearly 3% on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's statement. The Federal Reserve plans to taper its asset purchases at a faster rate to combat rising inflation. The announcement came after wholesale prices surged a record 9.6% in November.

  • AT&T's John Stankey: ‘In the early innings of transforming the company’

    The CEO gives his thoughts on the company he took over in 2021, as its focus on core business grows.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Goldman Sachs

    Is it time for the bears to finally come out of hibernation? Not so fast, says Goldman Sachs. Volatility has ruled the Street recently, leading some to conclude that those with a more pessimistic outlook had been vindicated, but the firm believes stocks can still climb higher. According to Goldman Sachs’ head of U.S. equity strategy, David Kostin, the S&P 500 could hit 5,100 by next year. This would reflect gains of 10% should the index ultimately reach this target. “If you’re looking for a good

  • Is It Time to Buy the 8 Worst-Performing Dividend Stocks of 2021?

    The least bad among the big large-cap dividend payers so far this year are pharmaceutical stocks. As of mid-December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are in the red, with the most egregious losses among these being the 31.6% year-to-date loss being nursed by Viatris.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies have taken over where last year's coronavirus vaccine stocks left off. The company holds more than 79% of the market, according to BIS Research.

  • Markets Get a Fed Bounce -- and These Mega-Stocks Were Big Winners

    The stock market got a nice recovery on Wednesday, spurred by a measured response from the Federal Reserve with respect to its monetary policy going forward. The Fed walked the fine line between doing too much or too little to address ongoing concerns about inflation, and investors were pleased with what they saw. After having been down much of the day, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finished with sizable gains.

  • Why the Fed May Have to Kill the Stock Market’s Rally to Quash Inflation

    What the stock market doesn’t realize is how much financial conditions have to tighten to tamp down inflation as the Fed forecasts, says one observer.