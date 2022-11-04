S-Ventures PLC (SVTPF) New Contract Wins

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / S-Ventures PLC, ("S-Ventures" or the "Company") (AQSE:SVEN)(OTCQB:SVTPF) the Company investing in and growing exciting brands across the natural, wellness and food-tech category, is pleased to announce new contract wins from its Pulsin, Purely, Ohso and Livia's product ranges.

ASDA has recently partnered with S-Ventures and has given Pulsin branded space within their brand partnership programme to showcase the brand in six ASDA flagship stores.

This follows the launch of the Pulsin Keto range in the Health & Wellbeing fixture in 200 Morrison stores in Spring of this year.

In Holland & Barrett UK Stores, Pulsin has increased its store distribution on their protein powders range by over 2,000 distribution points, which goes live this month. They also launched the latest flavoured protein powder, the Vanilla & Faba protein powder in over 300 stores.

As well as supporting Pulsin, the food team at Holland & Barrett UK have also listed the Purely brand, listing the 28g impulse bags at front of store locations.

Further afield, Holland & Barrett Benelux have really supported S-Ventures, with the Pulsin Orange Keto Bars now listed within stores, as well as the 75g Purely sharing bags now available within the food section.

Co-op has been revamping its ranges in their Healthy Snacking fixtures and will see an increase in Pulsin distribution of their Keto range as well as launching a Pulsin brownie range.

In WH Smiths:

Purely 75g recently went live in over 100 travel sites;

Pulsin went live in February 2022 with the brownie range featuring within their "meal deal" solution; and

OhSo went live in May featuring Ohso's "block" chocolate fixture.

Epicurum Wholesale has launched Pulsin, Purely & Livias which are now all live.

At Blakemore/The Vegan Store, it is in the process of going live across all S-Ventures brands.

Pulsin is now live within the two major retailers, S-Ok and more recently Kesko, in Finland.

Easyjet has selected Livia's Nugglets for its inflight menu for the Summer / Autumn 2022 period.

Valli Forecourts agreed to go live with Pulsin in their forecourts in the Summer 2022, offering a range of Keto Bars, Protein Bars and Brownies.

CEO, Scott Livingston, Statement:

"These significant contract wins with major brand names, demonstrate the rapid progress S-Ventures is making establishing itself in the UK and in Europe. Our focus on quality across our product range underpins our success and we look forward to further progress in the coming months."

