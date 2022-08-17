U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.06
    -31.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.72
    -171.29 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.43 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.27
    -31.26 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +1.11 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    -10.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    -0.30 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0040
    +0.7890 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,296.69
    -638.79 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.65
    -18.17 (-3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Venue raises $4M from Accel and the CEOs of Slack, Remote and SquareSpace to give teamwide video meetings a new breath of life

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Zoom has in many ways "won" the mindshare game when it comes to video conferencing: Whether you're actually using Zoom or another service that's wrapped into another platform like Google or Microsoft, and whether it's for work or fun, the standalone Zoom app is the one that people reference, the one that has claimed anthimeric status.

But for those who use Zoom, Google's Meet, Microsoft's Teams or something else, you'll know that they still lack in certain scenarios. Today a startup called Venue, built to plug one of those gaps -- larger team meetings -- is setting out its stall to compete, with a video conferencing platform that brings in a host of personalization and other features from consumer communication apps to make it more engaging. These include emoji bursts, the ability to set background music and backgrounds, easy tools to share videos and other media, gifs and multifunctional control panels that mimic those that appear in streaming platforms like Twitch.

"Our clients have told us that if Slack made video conferencing for team meetings, this is what it might look like," said Jason Goldlist, who co-founded the company with Frank Poon, in an interview with me (which took place, naturally, on Venue).

The Toronto-based startup has been in private beta for the past two years, first as a bootstrapped business and then as part of the Y Combinator Winter 2022 cohort.

In that time, it's picked up some very interesting traction. Its customers include Yelp, Shopify and PwC; and it's so far hosted more than 5 million minutes of meetings and 250,000 participants in aggregate.

Now it's announcing $4 million in seed funding from an impressive list of backers: Led by Accel, the group also includes Stewart Butterfield, the CEO and co-founder of none other than Slack (he is investing directly, the investment is not coming from the Slack Fund, and this is the video pitch, in Venue, that Goldlist used to pitch him); Squarespace founder and CEO Anthony Casalena; and the founder and CEO of Remote.com, Job van der Voort.

Venue will be using the funding both for more product development and also to scale its infrastructure to work with more customers.

Venue's basic pitch is that it's not another video conferencing platform. As Goldlist told me the other day, the aim is not to replace Zoom, Meet, Teams or the others, which are perfectly serviceable for one-on-one or small group virtual gatherings.

"We see Zoom as the Craigslist of video conferencing," he said. "You will always have people who will use it.

"Our role is not to out-Zoom Zoom," he continued. "It’s to pick our niche and to execute really well. There is a specific set of use cases and venue is the best at and no one focuses the way we do on the all-hands, the town halls, the AMAs, especially for remote or highly distributed companies."

Borrowing from the wider world of consumer apps, its aim is to give users more control and thus make video meetings on the platform less abstract. Emoji reactions, background music, dynamic backgrounds, video bubbles and a wide set of chat tools are among the bells and whistles that Venue believes will keep users interested and keep organizations on board as customers.

Winning people over with bells and whistles seems to have worked so far. The startup says that there have been over 2 million emoji reactions "blasted to presenters" and that more than 30,000 one-on-one connections have been made between users on Venue to date.

Venue's emergence from private beta is coming with some momentum for sure, but also -- for the video call weary among us -- maybe some malaise. Much of the world has inched away from many of the trappings of life in the throes of COVID-19 -- local authorities are imposing less rules about face masks, travel and being in groups; offices are opening up again; and some of our e-commerce habits are tailing off in favor of shopping, eating out or doing other things in person.

Video conferencing hasn't exactly died in recent months, but we are definitely entering a more sober phase after the heady months of 2020 and 2021. Even Zoom has felt the pinch. Although the company met analyst expectations for revenues and beat on earnings in its last financial quarter, it's been feeling the pinch of a tough market for tech stocks.

Most recently, Citi downgraded Zoom's stock in the face of growing competition from bigger platforms (Microsoft being especially aggressive with business customers, picking up some interesting partners in the process such as Workplace, the enterprise version of Facebook from Meta), and Zoom itself has been working on a new strategy to double down once more on its bread-and-butter enterprise base after finding that monetizing all those dinner parties and calls among friends were going nowhere fast.

All of that means not just a trickier climate for all video conferencing apps, but also a lot more competition for smaller players among those bigger companies with the resources to build in the tools they lack today.

But although many work practices, including remote working and virtual meetings, definitely opened up in the last couple of years, Goldlist points out that the use case for better, larger team meetings is not something that materialized during/after COVID-19. He points specifically to the costs and clunky nature of traditional video conferencing systems.

"The price of running an all-hands [for a company with employees in more than one place] is extraordinary," he said. Doing "back of the napkin math," said Goldlist, the cost for a meeting for 1,000 people for an hour is upward of $50,000. That is not equipment investments per se. "It's a huge cost to interrupt people in the middle of the day to have a meeting," he said. "These are expensive things. You need to make them unique."

The fact that there are still so many moments when video meetings don't feel ideal is likely a strong enough reason for investors to place a bet on one in an early stage that has picked up some users and is seeing some momentum with the wider startup community.

“Too often all-hands and large meetings are inefficient and costly. Historically, it’s been hard to produce highly engaging meetings for large groups — the tools and technology hasn’t supported it. But Venue is now making top-tier production value simple and accessible," said Sara Ittelson, a partner at Accel, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Perfume Talk In-Person Shows, Latest Album ‘PLASMA’ & More: ‘Our Purpose in Life Is to Perform Live’

    "The space we create together with everyone is at the center of what we do," says a-chan.

  • Crypto Investing Giant Paradigm Leads $20M Round for Fractional NFT Protocol

    Fractional, which allows for collective non-fungible token ownership, is rebranding as Tessera.

  • Apple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester Un

  • Amazon's two big deals have one big thing in common – data

    Amazon (AMZN) is buying two different but high-profile companies – Roomba-maker iRobot and concierge healthcare provider One Medical.

  • Apple set to unveil iPhone 14 at upcoming September launch event

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Apple's plans to unveil its new iPhone 14 at its September launch event.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Dogecoin Jumps as Dogechain Gains Traction Among Retail Crypto Traders

    The Polygon-based Dogechain locks nearly $5 million in liquidity and is gaining prominence among retail crypto traders.

  • Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’

    The FTC is looking into whether Amazon Prime and other services violate consumer law

  • Where is value in the metaverse? Experts detail promises and risks

    Yahoo Finance talked to experts about how to create value in the metaverse.

  • Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

    Now is a rough time to invest in the semiconductor space. Synopsys is the largest company specializing in so-called electronic design automation, or EDA, software. Put simply, this is the software that allows semiconductor engineers to efficiently design and test complex chips that now often contain more than a billion transistors each—with circuitry measuring about a thousand times less thick than a human hair.

  • Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious

    As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. Where Did Dogecoin Come From? Dogecoin features the image of the Shiba Inu dog as its logo and namesake.

  • Apple employee claims managers are threatening to fire her over viral TikTok video

    Paris Campbell was allegedly told she violated company policy by giving away confidential information.

  • Meet Zinc8 (OTCMKTS: ZAIRF; CSE: ZAIR) — Has It Made The Low-Cost, Long-Duration 'Battery of the Future'?

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • How Activision is Challenging Sony, Nintendo

    As anyone that has had even a remote interest in them knows, after a short but memorable stint in arcades, video games have traditionally been played on consoles. While Milton Bradley was the first to try to make this experience portable with the Microvision handheld in 1979, the first true handheld video game success was Nintendo's . A joint study from IDC and data.ic from May 2022 showed that 60% of the current gaming market is dominated by mobile gaming today.

  • Amazon Tests TikTok-Like Feed in App

    The tech giant is testing a feature in its app that would show users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users.

  • India shipping logistics giant Shipyaari exposed customer data

    Shipyaari, a Mumbai-based software company that offers shipping logistics to major consumer brands, exposed the personal data of thousands of its customers because of a months-long spill of its internal shipment information. The exposed data, discovered by security researcher Ashutosh Barot, included Shipyaari customers' names, addresses, phone numbers, order invoice amounts and delivery status. According to Barot, Shipyaari's client tracking page was not password protected and could be viewed by anyone who had the web address.

  • Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week, marking its latest return attempt after Covid-19 spikes delayed its plans several times. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayAmer

  • Kickstarter sent password reset emails to millions of users, but didn't tell anyone why

    Crowdfunding website Kickstarter sparked fears overnight of a possible security incident after the company sent unsolicited password reset emails to millions of users without prior explanation. The emails, seen by TechCrunch, tells users that Kickstarter is “simplifying its login process” and urges users to “set a new password for your Kickstarter account.” The emails offered no further explanation as to why Kickstarter was asking users to reset their credentials and there is no mention of the mass password reset on Kickstarter's website or social feeds.

  • Tech startup layoffs approach 71,000 in 2022

    A total of 522 startups have laid of 70,698 employees in 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks public reports. Among the more recent moves, Sema4 Holdings Corp. cut 250 positions on Monday, ContraFect Corp. dropped 16 positions, also on Monday. Peloton Interactive Inc. said Aug. 12 it would eliminate 780 jobs. Layoffs in the sector have been increasing all year, but the pace has gained in May, June and July, according to data from the website. Since the start of COVID-19, 1,096 startups h

  • The Morning After: American Airlines is ordering 20 supersonic jets

    American Airlines plans to buy at least 20 supersonic jets, President Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act to limit climate change, Winamp's revival includes platforms for musicians and fans.