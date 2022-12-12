U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.34
    +21.96 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,759.79
    +283.33 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,040.69
    +36.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.93
    +15.27 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.45
    +2.43 (+3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -14.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5950
    +0.0280 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4740
    +0.9240 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,011.15
    -159.63 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.55
    +1.88 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Venus Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Business Combination; MicroAlgo Inc. to trade on Nasdaq under the Symbol "MLGO".

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "Venus") (NASDAQ: VENA) today announced that, on December 9, 2022, the Company closed the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with VIYI Algorithm Inc. (the "VIYI") pursuant to which the Venus Merger Sub ("Venus Merger Sub"), a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effectuating the Business Combination merged with and into VIYI, with VIYI surviving the merger to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus. Venus is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

As part of the transaction, the Company changed its name to "MicroAlgo Inc." As a result, the Company expects that its ordinary shares will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MLGO", starting on or about December 13, 2022, and that its units and rights will cease trading on December 12, 2022. The Company was informed by Nasdaq that the warrants did not satisfy initial listing requirements and would be delisted from Nasdaq on or about December 21, 2022. The Company will remain listed and trading under its current name and trading symbol on December 12, 2022.

VIYI is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. Central processing algorithms refer to a range of computing algorithms, including analytical algorithms, recommendation algorithms, and acceleration algorithms. VIYI provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI's services include algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI's long-term development. VIYI is ideally positioned to grow its revenue quickly as a leading central processing algorithm service provider in China.

In connection with the Business Combination, (i) the Company's units, each of which is comprised of one Ordinary Share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one Ordinary Share and one right, have been separated into their component securities, and (ii) the 4,600,000 public rights (including those included in units) have been converted into 460,000 Ordinary Shares. In addition, 225,000 rights held by Yolanda Management Corporation have been converted into 22,500 Ordinary Shares.

About Venus Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

VIYI Algorithm Inc.

VIYI Algorithm Inc. (the "VIYI"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. VIYI provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Venus, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Venus's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Venus's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

Venus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect the parties' current beliefs, based on information currently available. Certain of these factors are outside the parties' control and may be difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: business conditions; natural disasters; changing interpretations of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles; outcomes of government reviews; inquiries and investigations and related litigation; continued compliance with government regulations; changes in legislation or regulatory environments, requirements or changes adversely affecting the businesses of Venus and VIYI, including but not limited the reaction of VIYI customers to the Business Combination; difficulties in maintaining and managing continued growth; restrictions on the ability to make dividend payments; general economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; and the failure to maintain the listing of Venus' securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in Venus' filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of the Company following the closing of the Business Combination or otherwise.

Contact

Yanming Liu
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ceo@venusacq.com 
917 267 4568
VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION
6th Floor, 477 Madison Avenue,
New York, New York

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venus-acquisition-corporation-announces-closing-of-business-combination-microalgo-inc-to-trade-on-nasdaq-under-the-symbol-mlgo-301700527.html

SOURCE Venus Acquisition Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • 3 Medical Stocks With Solid Growth Drivers to Keep Track Of

    Here we discuss three medical stocks - AXSM, MRNA and ISRG - that have the potential to create wealth for investors over the coming years.

  • Where Will DocuSign Stock Be in 1 Year?

    DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock rallied 12% on Dec. 9 after the e-signature services provider posted its latest earnings report. For the fourth quarter, DocuSign expects its revenue to rise 10% year over year and for its billings to increase 5%-7%. Both full-year estimates were raised from its previous guidance in September, but they would still represent its slowest growth rates since its IPO four years ago.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Set You Up For Life

    Few companies will have the longevity to deliver strong returns for decades, but these three could be among them.

  • 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present our list of 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the top 5 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) are some of the most undervalued Canadian stocks to buy now according […]

  • Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics, Shein mulls becoming a marketplace, U.S. to announce nuclear breakthrough

    Notable business headlines include Amgen’s $26.4 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, Shein considering becoming an online marketplace, and expectations that the U.S. Department of Energy will announce a nuclear fusion breakthrough.