Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio Announces New Offering of Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing for Breast Cancer Survivors

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio, a beauty salon based in Sydney Australia, has announced that it will now be offering Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing Services for breast cancer survivors. This procedure is specifically designed to help women who have undergone mastectomy or breast reconstruction surgery regain confidence and feel more comfortable with their bodies. Many women who have undergone breast surgery find that their nipples are either removed or altered, leaving them feeling self-conscious and uncomfortable. Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing is a form of cosmetic tattooing that can help restore the appearance of natural-looking nipples. Like all of Venus's cosmetic tattoo services, this service is performed by a trained and experienced tattoo artist who uses specialized ink and techniques to create realistic-looking nipples.

"We are so excited to announce that we now offer a life-changing Cosmetic Tattooing treatment to breast cancer survivors. Our new Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing services will help these survivors to achieve a realistic nipple after going through removal caused by cancer," said Nicole Fenech, a spokesperson for Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio. "Whilst leading the way in Microblading & Lip Tattooing for so long, this rewarding new treatment has been very special to our clients who have been needing these services."



Founded in Mona Vale, Sydney, Australia in 2012, Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio is the top beauty salon in Sydney's Northern Beaches. The company provides ladies and gentlemen with high-quality beauty services, ranging from Cosmetic Tattooing Brows, Lips, and Nipples (for breast cancer survivors), Eyelash Extension, Tanning, IPL Hair Removal, and much more.

