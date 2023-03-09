U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,918.32
    -73.69 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,254.86
    -543.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,338.35
    -237.65 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.59
    -52.89 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.60
    -1.06 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    +16.40 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1923
    +0.0083 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1460
    -1.1260 (-0.82%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,349.10
    -1,644.40 (-7.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.10
    -33.14 (-6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio Announces New Offering of Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing for Breast Cancer Survivors

Venus Artistry
·2 min read

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio, a beauty salon based in Sydney Australia, has announced that it will now be offering Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing Services for breast cancer survivors. This procedure is specifically designed to help women who have undergone mastectomy or breast reconstruction surgery regain confidence and feel more comfortable with their bodies. Many women who have undergone breast surgery find that their nipples are either removed or altered, leaving them feeling self-conscious and uncomfortable. Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing is a form of cosmetic tattooing that can help restore the appearance of natural-looking nipples. Like all of Venus's cosmetic tattoo services, this service is performed by a trained and experienced tattoo artist who uses specialized ink and techniques to create realistic-looking nipples.

Venus Artistry, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture
Venus Artistry, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

"We are so excited to announce that we now offer a life-changing Cosmetic Tattooing treatment to breast cancer survivors. Our new Cosmetic Nipple Tattooing services will help these survivors to achieve a realistic nipple after going through removal caused by cancer," said Nicole Fenech, a spokesperson for Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio. "Whilst leading the way in Microblading & Lip Tattooing for so long, this rewarding new treatment has been very special to our clients who have been needing these services."

Founded in Mona Vale, Sydney, Australia in 2012, Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio is the top beauty salon in Sydney's Northern Beaches. The company provides ladies and gentlemen with high-quality beauty services, ranging from Cosmetic Tattooing Brows, Lips, and Nipples (for breast cancer survivors), Eyelash Extension, Tanning, IPL Hair Removal, and much more.

For more information about Venus Artistry Brow & Lash Studio, visit www.venusartistry.com.au.

Media Details
Website URL: www.venusartistry.com.au
Company Name: Venus Artistry
Email address: venusartistry28@gmail.com

SOURCE: Venus Artistry



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743044/Venus-Artistry-Brow-Lash-Studio-Announces-New-Offering-of-Cosmetic-Nipple-Tattooing-for-Breast-Cancer-Survivors

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America CEO Shares a Controversial Take

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan wants shareholders to know that the country's second largest bank by total asset is completely committed to the cause of capitalism, no matter how much it invests in ESG. "I've sometimes been surprised to be asked - including at Congressional hearings - 'Are you a capitalist?'" Moynihan recalled in the bank's annual report this week. Environmental, social and governance concerns have become a hot button issue as right-leaning interests have dubbed ESG investments anti-capitalist.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Construction jobs hold the key to understanding Friday's February jobs report

    Wall Street is looking for signs of a labor market slowdown ahead of a potential recession.

  • Biden’s tax hikes for the rich are unlikely to pass. The bigger debate: Trump-era tax cuts that end in 2025.

    The 2025 sunsetting of notable 2017 individual-income-tax rules is "a hurricane we already see on the radar."

  • SVB Financial CEO Asks Silicon Valley Bank Clients to ‘Stay Calm’ as Shares Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker held a conference call on Thursday advising clients of SVB-owned Silicon Valley Bank to “stay calm” amid concern about the bank’s financial position, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Rookie Traders Are

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $43.84, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day.

  • After $8.5 Million Gut Renovation and Expansion, Denver-Area Home Lists for $13 Million

    A newly renovated, roughly 14,000-square-foot home outside Denver is coming on the market for $13 million, making it one of the most expensive listings in the area. The sellers are Chris Stansbury, chief financial officer of the telecommunications company Lumen Technologies and his wife, interior designer Anna Stansbury. Located in the affluent Denver suburb of Greenwood Village, the house is set on nearly 2.4 acres and was originally built in 1976, records show.

  • JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

    A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. JPMorgan declined to comment.

  • SVB Financial Realigns Portfolio—and Blows Up the Banking Sector

    Lender SVB Financial Group’s stock plummeted Thursday after it sold assets for a loss following a decline in deposits. SVB’s troubles came as the Silicon Valley-based lender was forced to sell securities to realign its portfolio in response to higher interest rates while it manages lower deposit levels from clients, many of which are in the venture capital arena and burning through cash. After Wednesday’s market close, SVB said it sold all of its $21 billion in securities classified as available for sale (AFS), a portfolio essentially comprised of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More of His Favorite 'Boring' Stock

    It's tough to teach an old dog new tricks and it doesn't look like Warren Buffett will be switching up his style anytime soon. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 5.8 million shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum over the past few trading sessions, paying between $59.80 and $61.90 between last Friday and Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing. While the purchase was the first time since September the firm has raised its stake in the company, the $350 million investment brings Berkshire's totals stake in Occidental to over 200 million shares worth $12.2 billion.

  • GM offers salaried employee buyouts, will take up to $1.5 billion charge

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Thursday said it was offering buyouts for most of its salaried employees and expects to take a pre-tax charge of up to $1.5 billion to cover the costs. The largest U.S. automaker in January disclosed a $2 billion cost cut target, including reducing employment through attrition. Under the terms of the staff reduction plan, all U.S. salaried employees with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation to exit the company, GM said.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Tellurian (TELL) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Tellurian (TELL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • A Coinbase exec tried to tell a crowd of bankers that crypto is ‘the money of tomorrow’—and was immediately shot down by an ECB director onstage

    Using the example of Bitcoin, he told audiences digital currency meets all of his benchmarks.

  • Oracle Earnings Edge Above Estimates While Sales Slightly Miss

    Database software giant Oracle reported quarterly earnings late Thursday that barely topped estimates.

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB) has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial, said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 62% to $119.35 on Thursday, its largest drop ever.

  • SVB Financial Group Shares Crater on Stock Sale Announcement

    Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) are cratering after the holding company for Silicon Valley Bank announced it was seeking to raise $2.25 billion in stock sales in order to shore up its financial position.

  • Biden targets crypto, real estate and oil industries, as he unveils his budget

    President Joe Biden on Thursday called for ending tax subsidies for cryptocurrency investors, the real estate industry and the oil and gas sector, as he formally rolled out his proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year. Biden is aiming for “cutting wasteful spending on Big Pharma, Big Oil and other special interests,” said Shalanda Young, director of the president’s Office of Management and Budget, during a call with reporters.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Hikes Quarterly Dividend on Solid Cash Flow

    A steady dividend payout is part of Qualcomm's (QCOM) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.