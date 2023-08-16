Venus Concept Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Medical Equipment companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 3.7x and even P/S higher than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Venus Concept's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Venus Concept could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Venus Concept's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 22%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 3.4% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 9.6% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 9.9%, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Venus Concept's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Venus Concept's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've seen that Venus Concept currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecast growth is in line with the wider industry. When we see middle-of-the-road revenue growth like this, we assume it must be the potential risks that are what is placing pressure on the P/S ratio. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

