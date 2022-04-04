U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.71
    +4.44 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.90
    +13.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0073 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3115
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,300.62
    -159.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.93
    +5.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Venus Concept to Release First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

Venus Concept Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • VERO
Venus Concept Inc.
Venus Concept Inc.

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that first quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2022 to discuss the results of the quarter with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2991 (201-389-0925 for international callers) and provide access code 13728704. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13728704. The webcast will be archived at ir.venusconcept.com.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 18 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems include NeoGraft®, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: ICR Westwicke on behalf of Venus Concept Mike Piccinino, CFA VenusConceptIR@westwicke.com


