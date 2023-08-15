A Venus de Milo revival? What's going on at the landmark Swansea site

SWANSEA — Could there be a revival underway at the iconic Venus de Milo site?

Only the towering statue of a Greek goddess that's called the restaurant and banquet facility home for decades — and appeared as centerpiece of many a wedding photo in its time — may know the answer at the moment.

If you've passed by the Swansea landmark in recent days, you may have noticed a bit more action at the sprawling Route 6 property.

There are dumpsters on the lot and things being cleared from the 60,000-square-foot building — once the region's largest event center — that has seen many ups and downs over the past few years.

Workers remove construction debris from the Venus de Milo in Swansea on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Just over a year since it was last put on the market, and eventually removed, it seems there is work being done at the Venus de Milo on an unknown project.

Owners, for now, are mum on plans for the long-beloved event venue, but have confirmed that it is not being sold.

Will Venus be remodeling and reopening the doors of its banquet halls once again, or will the property be taken in a completely new direction? Time will tell.

Can you still get takeout at the Venus de Milo?

The business currently operates in a limited capacity, open Friday through Sunday for takeout only. So those stopping in to pick up orders of popular items such as Venus soup will likely see more activity on the property.

Functions at Venus’ banquet halls and in-person dining at their restaurant ceased following COVID.

After starting out in 1959 as a bowling alley, the 7.5-acre Venus de Milo — which at one point hosted five weddings in the afternoon and five at night — has forged a legacy of fond memories since, hosting countless milestone celebrations.

The 75 GAR Highway property was last put up for sale in April 2022 at an asking price of $4.75 million, and attracted several interested parties but no successful sale. It was taken off the market a few months later in December.

Monte Ferris, owner of the Venus de Milo banquet facility and Empire Grille restaurant, first announced he would be closing and trying to sell the property due to the impacts of COVID in September 2020.

Empire Grille restaurant had closed months earlier, in March 2020, weeks before the pandemic forced Massachusetts non-essential businesses to shut down.

According to a previous Herald News story, Ferris had planned to reopen the Empire Grille restaurant for in-person dining in the spring of 2021, but said difficulty recruiting restaurant staff put a hold on those plans and the reopening never took place.

The Venus de Milo in Swansea has only offered weekend take-out orders since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Ferris had hopes of re-launching his banquet business by the close of 2021, but plans once again shifted to selling the property. While the Venus remained open for takeout orders on the weekends, Ferris said it wasn't enough to support the business.

According to the Venus de Milo website, the takeout operation is available Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

