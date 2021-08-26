U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Venzee Announces Partnership with Leading Enterprise Solution Provider

·5 min read
In this article:
Venzee joins forces with premier global DAM/PIM partner to provide customers next-level AI data syndication

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence platform for product data, announces today a new partnership with a leading premier Product Information Management (PIM) / Digital Asset Management (DAM) provider to over 700 influential brands in 175 countries.

Venzee Technologies, Inc. logo (CNW Group/Venzee Technologies Inc.)
Venzee Technologies, Inc. logo (CNW Group/Venzee Technologies Inc.)

"This new global partner has done a tremendous job of combining PIM and DAM capabilities for hundreds of popular brands across several global industries," complimented Joel Carstedt, Senior Director of Sales at Venzee. "Our ability to pair Venzee's best-in-class syndication with their core value solution allows us to be stronger together. It also helps Venzee increase global brand presence, grow Mesh Connector™ sales, and provide the unparalleled syndication expertise our partner and their client base demands."

Venzee Mesh Connectors™ use artificial intelligence to accelerate the transfer of product data from brands to retailers. The partnership will combine Venzee's intelligent technology with the partner's premier DAM and PIM functionality to provide customers with a comprehensive solution to efficiently manage digital assets and product content.

This new partnership provides Venzee's sales team with opportunities to leverage the partner's installed customer base and established presence in the market. Together, the companies can provide considerable additional value to customers, while also generating more opportunities for Venzee to scale its client base, grow revenue and sell a higher volume of Mesh Connectors™ through exposure to large global brands.

"This is an excellent partnership to facilitate rapid scale and revenue growth. Our partner's large global client base represents an opportunity to implement tens if not hundreds of Mesh Connectors™ tailored to customers' unique product data distribution needs," said John Sexton Abrams, CEO of Venzee.

Mr. Abrams continued, "This partnership is yet another endorsement that Venzee is the modern syndication solution for large global brands. We are excited by the sales opportunities this new partnership represents and look forward to working closely with their team to deliver outstanding product data solutions for their clients."

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail or e-commerce destination.

With more than 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ instantly available to brands, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

Twitter: @usevenzee
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/venzee-inc/
Podcast: https://www.venzee.com/resources/podcast

On Behalf of the Board,

Peter Montross
Chief Operating Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

