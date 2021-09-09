U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -20.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.38
    -151.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.25
    -38.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.13
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -1.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7080
    -0.5520 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,370.94
    +113.12 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.73
    +2.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

VEON announces the pricing of its 5-year RUB 20 billion 8.125% notes issued under its GMTN programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Holdings B.V. (the "Issuer"), a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announces the pricing of its 5-year RUB 20 billion, approximately USD 273 million1, 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2026 in 144A / Reg S format (the "Notes") issued under its Global Medium Term Note Programme established in April 2020 (the "GMTN Programme"), which represents the Issuer's third Russian Rouble-denominated bond offering under its GMTN Programme. The settlement date for the offering is expected to be 16 September 2021. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The Issuer continues to monitor the international capital markets and will continue to consider potential offerings under the GMTN Programme, subject to funding needs and market conditions.

1Based on USD/RUB=73.1290

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Important Notice

This release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. The Drawdown is being made on the basis of the Base Offering Memorandum.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offer of the Notes in the United States (for these purposes, "United States" means the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States, and the District of Columbia). The Notes are being offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

In member states of the European Economic Area (a "Relevant State"), this release is for distribution only to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). In relation to each Relevant State, the investment contemplated by this release does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Each potential investor located within a Relevant State will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a "qualified investor" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

The manufacturer target market (MIFID II/UK MIFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No EU PRIIPs or UK PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as the Notes will not be available to retail investors in the EEA or the United Kingdom.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This press release may be sent to persons located in the United Kingdom only under circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply. This press release is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom (the "UK"), or (ii) persons who are in the UK who are (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (b) who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This communication or information contained herein is not an offer, or an invitation to make offers, to sell, exchange or otherwise transfer securities in the Russian Federation to or for the benefit of any Russian person or entity and does not constitute an advertisement or offering of securities in the Russian Federation within the meaning of Russian securities laws. Information contained in the communication is not intended for any persons in the Russian Federation who are not "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 51.2 of the Federal Law no. 39-FZ "On the Securities Market" dated 22 April 1996, as amended (the "Russian QIs") and must not be distributed or circulated into Russia or made available in Russia to any persons who are not Russian QIs, unless and to the extent they are otherwise permitted to access such information under Russian law. The securities have not been and will not be registered in Russia and are not intended for "placement" or "circulation" in Russia (each as defined in Russian securities laws) unless and to the extent otherwise permitted under Russian law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect," "will," and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the completion of the transaction described above. The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on management's best assessment of VEON's strategic and financial position and of future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the transaction described above will not be completed. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or assumptions. Certain other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in VEON's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.

Contact Information

Communications & Investor Relations

ir@veon.com

Nik Kershaw

+31 20 79 77 200

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-announces-the-pricing-of-its-5-year-rub-20-billion-8-125-notes-issued-under-its-gmtn-programme-301372992.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why ProQR Stock Surged on Thursday

    Shares of ProQR Inc. (NASDAQ: PRQR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, soared 28% Thursday morning after announcing a new collaboration deal with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Eli Lilly agreed to pay ProQR up to $1.3 billion to develop RNA editing drugs aimed at up to five separate therapeutic targets. The deal is heavily backloaded with just $50 million upfront and approximately $1.25 billion in potential milestone payments.

  • Facebook Launched Its Smart Glasses. Why They Are More Than a Gadget.

    The new product may seem insignificant, given the size of the social-media company's other businesses, but that is the wrong way to see it.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why The Lovesac Company Stock Surged Today

    Shares of furniture company The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2022 that exceeded expectations by a wide margin. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts -- at best -- expected Lovesac to report revenue of $91.7 million resulting in a net loss of $0.03 per share for Q2. In reality, Lovesac generated revenue of $102.4 million and reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...