U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,870.74
    +2,035.54 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.94
    +60.21 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

VEON announces the sale of its Russian tower assets for USD 970 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Transaction reflects a total enterprise value of RUB70.65bn (approximately USD970 million) and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x 2021E

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces today that it has reached agreement to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total consideration of RUB70.65bn (USD970million equivalent). Service-Telecom is a well-known partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia.

The sale reflects VEON's continued focus on active portfolio management and the pursuit of opportunities to realise the value of its infrastructure portfolio. With over 50,000 towers across nine dynamic markets, it is one of the industry's largest.

The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower Company ("NTC"), a subsidiary of VEON, which operates a portfolio of approximately 15,400 mobile network towers in Russia. All of the active mobile network infrastructure currently operated by PJSC VimpelCom and the majority of the rooftop towers will remain with the company.

Under the terms of the deal, PJSC VimpelCom and Service-Telecom have entered into a long-term master agreement regarding the provision of tower infrastructure services for an initial period of 8 years, and multiple extensions of 8 years at the discretion of PJSC VimpelCom. Both parties will additionally enter into a new build-to-suit program comprising of up to 5,000 sites by 2029.

The master agreement provides a framework for a long-term strategic partnership with Service-Telecom to pursue investments in network roll-out and upgrade, and share the benefits from potential future infrastructure market consolidation in Russia. The agreement also provides Beeline with strict service commitments and protections enabling Beeline to place an even greater focus on ongoing strategic initiatives and improve the quality of mobile services for its customers.

The purchase price for the transaction of RUB70.65bn (USD970m equivalent) corresponds to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x 2021 based on projected EBITDA of NTC post-completion.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the transaction, Kaan Terzioglu, VEON's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Today's transaction is a major step forward in realising the value of VEON's infrastructure portfolio for our shareholders. By entering into a long-term partnership with a strong, experienced counterparty in Russia, Beeline will enjoy the operational and financial flexibility to serve its customers with market-leading services through one of the nation's largest and most technologically-advanced mobile networks. Moreover, this transaction allows to release the capital to deleverage VEON's balance sheet and invest in critical aspects of active network and digital opportunities while achieving more financial flexibility."

Service-Telecom CEO Nikolay Berdin noted: "The agreement reached with VEON is a key achievement for Service-Telecom on its way to becoming a leading telecommunication infrastructure operator in Russia. With PJSC VimpelCom as our partner, we expect to drive sustainable long-term growth in Russia while constructing the infrastructure backbone of the digital economy and helping to enhance mobile broadband connectivity for consumers."

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding the potential benefits of the transaction described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, elements of this release contain or may contain, "inside information" as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.

For more information visit: www.veon.com.

About Service-Telecom

Group of companies "Service-Telecom" is an independent operator of wireless telecommunications infrastructure. Service-Telecom operates in major regions of Russia. The leader in independent infrastructure providers in terms of portfolio growth and operational efficiency. For more information visit: www.service-telecom.net

VEON Contact Information

Communications & Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
ir@veon.com
+31 20 79 77 200

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-announces-the-sale-of-its-russian-tower-assets-for-usd-970-million-301369648.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • Stocks, Futures Up as Traders Mull Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday amid an ongoing rally in Japan sparked by the planned exit of the prime minister and as traders mulled slower U.S. hiring that may delay a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge climbed for a seventh session, the longest streak since January. Japan closed up more than 1% to a 31-year high on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. U.S. and European equity futures

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 4 Reasons to Avoid Robinhood

    In the past year, retail investors have flocked to mobile trading apps to get in on the stock market -- but Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and its well-known trading app have had a rough 2021 thus far. In the first quarter of 2021, options made up 38% of Robinhood's revenue; on each option trade, the site earned $2.90, compared to $0.40 on each equities trade. Robinhood's significant earnings from option bets give it an incentive to push inexperienced investors to trade those risky securities -- and potentially lose all their entire investment on a single trade.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...