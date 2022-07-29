VEON Appoints Alex Bolis as Advisor to Group CEO and CFO

VEON Ltd.

Amsterdam, 29 July 2022 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, today announces that Alex Bolis, until now VEON Group’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Communications and Investor Relations, has been appointed special advisor to the Group CEO and CFO. In his new role, Alex will focus on special projects concerning both the Group and specific countries.

VEON’s investor relations function will now report to the Group CFO Serkan Okandan, and communications will report to the Group Chief People Officer Michael Schulz.

“I want to thank Alex for his contribution to VEON’s strategic transformation and his achievements during his tenure in the investor relations function,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “We look forward to Alex’s continued support to VEON in his new position.”

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s management team and advisors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

VEON Group

Group Communications Director

Marina Levina

PR@veon.com

VEON

Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com

TUVA Partners

Alex Brooks

alex.brooks@tuvapartners.com



