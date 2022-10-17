VEON Appoints Matthieu Galvani as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

VEON Ltd.





Amsterdam, 17 October 2022: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, has appointed Matthieu Galvani has been appointed as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective Immediately. Galvani will be responsible for VEON’s corporate affairs strategy and public profile, working across all aspects of government relations and communications, as well as leading VEON’s environmental, social and governance initiatives. He will report to VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu and join the Group Executive Committee.

Matthieu has over 22 years’ experience working in the telecommunications sector in the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa and has significant experience in corporate affairs, as well as strategic brand and reputation management. He joined VEON Group in 2016 as Chief Commercial Officer for emerging markets and in 2017 became CEO and Chairman of the Board of Djezzy, VEON’s digital operator in Algeria that in 2021 was serving over 14 million customers with more than 2,700 employees.

“VEON’s strategy of building digital operators represents a huge opportunity in our markets with high potential for growth,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “Matthieu has vast experience working with governments, regulators and multilateral organizations across the global telecom sector. This has provided him with the perspective and proven leadership to further enhance VEON’s public profile. His track record of managing change and transformation will be instrumental in VEON’s continued journey to re-imagine its business and unlock new opportunities across our operations.”

“VEON is one of the most ambitious telcos in the world and I am delighted to head up the Group’s corporate affairs. The connectivity and digital services that VEON provides have a positive impact on the lives of millions and contribute to economic growth,” said Matthieu Galvani. “In my new role, I will focus on advancing the benefits VEON is providing to its operating countries, the progress the company is making in delivering on its digital operator strategy, and the value it provides to its customers.”

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services serving seven countries, which together are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world’s fastest-growing emerging markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com



