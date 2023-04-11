VEON Ltd.

VEON appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as auditors for VEON Group

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 11 April 2023: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) (“VEON” or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that, further to its announcement on January 11, 2023 regarding the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. (“PwC”) as the Dutch statutory financial statement auditors for the year ended December 31, 2022, VEON has now also appointed PwC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the audit of the Group’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 in accordance with the standards established by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States).

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

