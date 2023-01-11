VEON appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Dutch statutory financial statement auditors

VEON Ltd.

Amsterdam, 11 January 2023 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) (“VEON” or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the Dutch statutory financial statement auditors for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company notes that due to the military conflict in Ukraine and its consequences, it is unlikely that the audit of the 2022 Dutch financial statements can be completed within the statutory deadline of 30 April 2023.

Chairman of the Group Audit and Risk Committee Michiel Soeting commented: “We welcome the appointment of PWC as our auditors for the year ended December 31, 2022 and look forward to working together over the coming months to conclude this important process.”

