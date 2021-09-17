VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of the senior management team at one of the Group's subsidiaries.

Name: Erik Aas Position: CEO Banglalink Date of transaction: 9 September 2021 Number of securities purchased: 100,000 Securities type: ADR Market: NASDAQ Market price: USD 2.1982 Total value of transaction: USD 219,820

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 200,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com

+31 20 79 77 200

