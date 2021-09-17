VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of the senior management team at one of the Group's subsidiaries.
Name:
Erik Aas
Position:
CEO Banglalink
Date of transaction:
9 September 2021
Number of securities purchased:
100,000
Securities type:
ADR
Market:
NASDAQ
Market price:
USD 2.1982
Total value of transaction:
USD 219,820
Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 200,000.
About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.
