U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,299.00
    -81.00 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,558.00
    -436.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,913.25
    -267.25 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    -46.30 (-2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.88
    +5.29 (+5.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.90
    +22.30 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0101 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -2.73 (-9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3377
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5190
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,979.00
    -809.38 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.25
    -3.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

VEON reports 4Q & FY 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VEON
    Watchlist

Beating revenue & EBITDA guidance and posting USD 801 million net profit

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) announces results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2021:

VEON reports FY 2021 results with full-year revenue of USD 7,788 million +10.1% YoY in local currency (+6.8% YoY reported currency) and EBITDA of USD 3,332 million +8.9% YoY in local currency (+5.7% YoY reported currency). Full-year capex of USD 1,826 million was in line with 2020, with lower capex intensity (23.4%) as revenues expanded. Group Net Debt/EBITDA was 2.44x.

Kaan Terzioğlu commented on 4Q & FY 2021 results:

"I am encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas such as our digital operator metrics including 4G subscribers, penetration of digital services, data revenues as well as achieving balanced growth across all our geographies, including Russia."

FY 2021 results highlights:

  • Revenue USD 7,788 million, +10.1% YoY in local currency (+6.8% YoY reported currency)

  • EBITDA USD 3,332 million, +8.9% YoY in local currency (+5.7% YoY reported currency)

  • Net income of USD 801 million

  • Capex of USD 1,826 million, +1.8% YoY, capex intensity of 23.4%

  • Equity Free Cash Flow (after licenses) USD 334 million, up 41.9% YoY

  • Total cash USD 2.3 billion (additional undrawn committed credit lines of USD 1.5 billion)

Beeline Russia closed 2021 strongly, showing healthy growth following increased 4G investment and we believe is now well positioned to deliver further improvement in revenue and EBITDA. In 4Q21, service revenue accelerated with growth of 6.6% YoY (local currency) and Beeline Russia reported 49.4 million mobile subscribers and 25.5 million 4G subscribers (+12.8% YoY).

Good financial discipline saw Group EBITDA in 4Q21 increase by 9.5% YoY in local currency and 10.6% YoY in reported currency. This solid result was driven by double digit local currency EBITDA performance across five countries with Russia posting a strong quarter with YoY EBITDA growth of 4.3% in local currency. While EBITDA grew YoY in absolute terms, a slight margin dilution of 0.4 p.p. was reported, as handset sales grew. Over the next three years, project Optimum is expected to deliver cumulative margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points.

Strong 2021 full year equity free cash flow (after licenses) of USD 334 million up 41.9% YoY. We reported Group net debt of USD 8.1 billion (of which lease liabilities were USD 2.7 billion) at the end of 4Q21 and closed the year with total cash and undrawn committed credit lines of USD 3.7 billion.

At the end of 4Q21 our net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.44x. While within our comfort zone, this ratio is above the limit of 2.4x set by our dividend policy. Moving forward we aim to further deleverage the company and build sustainable dividend capacity for the future. Given current circumstances we are not providing specific guidance for 2022.

We successfully closed the Russia tower transaction, with the sale of our Russian tower assets to Service-Telecom for RUB 70.65 bn. We have established separate tower companies in both Ukraine and Pakistan and we expect to announce further tower transactions in the coming year.

Strong progress on expanding our digital assets. JazzCash closed the quarter with 15.2 million monthly active users (+24.9% YoY), Toffee TV in Bangladesh with 6.4 million monthly active users, up from 2.5 million a year ago; and Beeline TV in Russia with 3.1 million monthly active users (+11.8% YoY).

We further strengthened the management team with the appointment of Victor Biryukov as VEON Group General Counsel and Mohammad Khairil Abdullah as CEO for VEON Ventures who will both be members of the Group Executive Committee. Andrey Pyatakhin was appointed as CEO for Beeline Kyrgyzstan.

With the appointment of Karen Linehan to the VEON Group board on 5th January 2022 as a non-executive director we expanded board diversity while bringing a wealth of experience and a valuable perspective to our Audit & Risk and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees.

VEON announced its intention to move its group parent company to the United Kingdom. The change of the place of incorporation of the top holding company, would place the company in a jurisdiction with high standards of corporate governance and a strong and transparent legal framework and is expected to enable VEON and its operating subsidiaries to operate more effectively across its markets.

Key recent developments:

  • On 1 December 2021, VEON announced the successful conclusion of the sale of its Russian tower assets to Service-Telecom for RUB 70.65 billion.

  • On 18 December 2021, VEON announced the appointment of Andrey Pyatakhin as CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan.

  • On 18 December 2021, VEON announced the appointment of Victor Biryukov as VEON Group General Counsel.

  • On 24 December 2021, VEON announced the successful conclusion of two bilateral loan facilities of RUB 45 billion each with Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

  • On 29 December 2021, VEON announced the appointment of Mohammad Khairil Abdullah as CEO of VEON Ventures, effective 1 March 2022.

  • On 5 January 2022, VEON announced the appointment of Karen Linehan to the VEON Group board as a non-executive director.

  • On 3 February 2022, VEON announced its intention to establish new parent holding company in the UK.

  • In 4Q21, Kaan Terzioglu, our Group Chief Executive Officer and Erik Aas, the Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, each purchased 200,000, and 50,000 of our ADR/ORDs, respectively.

  • On 17 February 2022, VEON announced the successful conclusion of a seven years term facility of RUB 30 billion with VTB.

Additional information

View the full 4Q21 and FY21 results

View 4Q21 and FY21 results presentation

View 4Q21 and FY21 factbook

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's plans to implement its strategic priorities, including operating model and development plans; anticipated performance, including VEON's ability to generate sufficient cash flow; VEON's assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its current and future operations and financial condition; future market developments and trends; operational and network development and network investment, including expectations regarding the roll-out and benefits of 3G/4G/LTE networks, as applicable; spectrum acquisitions and renewals; the effect of the acquisition of additional spectrum on customer experience; VEON's ability to realize the acquisition and disposition of any of its businesses and assets and to execute its strategic transactions in the timeframes anticipated, or at all; VEON's ability to realize financial improvements, including an expected reduction of net pro-forma leverage ratio following the successful completion of certain dispositions and acquisitions; our dividends; and VEON's ability to realize its targets and commercial initiatives in its various countries of operation.

The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's best assessment of VEON's strategic and financial position and of future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. These discussions involve risks and uncertainties. The actual outcome may differ materially from these statements as a result of, among other things: further escalation in the conflict surrounding Russia and Ukraine; further unanticipated developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the effect on consumer spending, that has negatively affected VEON's operations and financial condition in the past; demand for and market acceptance of VEON's products and services; our plans regarding our dividend payments and policies, as well as our ability to receive dividends, distributions, loans, transfers or other payments or guarantees from our subsidiaries; continued volatility in the economies in VEON's markets; governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries; general political uncertainties in VEON's markets; government investigations or other regulatory actions; litigation or disputes with third parties or regulatory authorities or other negative developments regarding such parties; the impact of export controls and laws affecting trade and investment on our and important third-party suppliers' ability to procure goods, software or technology necessary for the services we provide to our customers; risks associated with data protection or cyber security, other risks beyond the parties' control or a failure to meet expectations regarding various strategic priorities, the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, increased competition in the markets in which VEON operates and the effect of consumer taxes on the purchasing activities of consumers of VEON's services.

Certain other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in VEON's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2021 and other public filings made from time to time by VEON with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could harm our future results. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances should the inclusion of such forward-looking statements in this press release be regarded as a representation or warranty by us or any other person with respect to the achievement of results set out in such statements or that the underlying assumptions used will in fact be the case. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We cannot assure you that any projected results or events will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All non-IFRS measures disclosed further in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net debt, equity free cash flow (after licenses), capex, capex intensity, local currency trends and ARPU) are being defined and reconciled to comparable IFRS measures in VEON Ltd.'s earnings release published on its website on the date hereof. In addition, we present certain information on a forward-looking basis. We are not able to, without unreasonable efforts, provide a full reconciliation to IFRS due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the comparable IFRS measure in the relevant future period, including, but not limited to, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss, loss on disposal of non-current assets, financial income and expenses, foreign currency exchange losses and gains, income tax expense and performance transformation costs, cash and cash equivalents, long-term and short-term deposits, interest accrued related to financial liabilities, other unamortized adjustments to financial liabilities, derivatives, and other financial liabilities.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
ir@veon.com
+31 20 79 77 200

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-reports-4q--fy-2021-results-301491237.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • SWIFT Ban on Russia Means the Fed May Need to Ready Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system, and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine Plea

  • Warren Buffett's 'fourth law of motion'

    Isaac Newton could've made a fortune in the South Seas Bubble

  • Rouble skids to all-time low, dollar surges as West bolsters Russia sanctions

    The rouble plunged to a record low on Monday and the dollar soared against most peers after Western nations announced fresh sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. The declines came despite Russia's central bank announcing a slew of steps on Sunday to support domestic markets, after Western allies ratcheted up sanctions including blocking certain banks from the SWIFT international payments system. Restrictive measures on the Bank of Russia were also imposed to prevent it from deploying its international reserves to undermine sanctions.

  • Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including curbs on the country's currency reserves. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, in response to Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russia's central bank (CBR) announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the fallout of the sanctions that will block some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Jump Jolting Turkey Is Red Flag for Rest of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets in Turkey are flashing warning signs that inflationary pressures are building in the developing world as oil prices spike.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Historic ShiftDespite spending bill

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Why Krispy Kreme is one of the few companies not worried about inflation

    Krispy Kreme CEO says holidays and special occasions allow the brand -- and its visitors -- to avoid sticker shock.

  • Central banks seen enhancing liquidity after SWIFT ban - Credit Suisse strategist

    The banning of certain Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system could push central banks to enhance liquidity to offset missed payments, a Credit Suisse strategist said on Sunday. "Exclusions from SWIFT will lead to missed payments and giant overdrafts similar to the missed payments and giant overdrafts that we saw in March 2020", Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar said in a note.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukraine continues to resistRuble collapses as new sanctions hitMeta removed two disinformation campaigns targeting UkraineUN Security Council votes to convene rare emergency session over UkraineStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeU.S. to send nearly $54 million in humanitarian aid to UkraineGoogle Maps temporarily disables live traffic data in UkraineHundreds arrested at anti-war protests

  • Russia Hikes Rates to 20%, Bans Foreigners From Security Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia hiked its key interest rate to 20%, introduced mandatory hard-currency revenues sales for exporters and banned brokers from selling securities by foreigners starting Monday in a bid to shield the nation’s assets from sweeping Western sanctions that include penalties on the regualtor itself.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starli

  • Crude jumps, stocks slip, rouble crashes to record low on tough Russian sanctions

    Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system. Safe-haven demand boosted bonds along with the dollar and yen while the euro sank after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.58 or 5.0% at $96.17 a barrel.

  • Buffett Takes ‘Mildly’ Attractive Path With Record Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., lacking the blockbuster deals that have galvanized the billionaire investor’s renown, embraced a “mildly attractive” way to deploy its vast cash pile last year via a record-breaking level of buybacks -- and showed little sign of changing course.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Uk

  • Kyiv residents continue sheltering underground on third day of Russian invasion

    One woman told CBS News she is staying in a metro station with her mother and her dog as fighting continues near the capitol city.

  • Russian central bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities - document

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank has ordered professional stock market participants to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities from Monday morning, an internal document showed. The document was published by ACI Russia, the national organisation of Russian financial market specialists. Two financial market sources confirmed to Reuters that the document had been sent to brokers by the central bank.

  • Some Russian bank cards no longer work with Apple Pay and Google Pay

    Following Western sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions, customers of several of the country’s largest banks can no longer use their debit and credit cards in conjunction with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

  • Chinese Tesla Rival NIO Plans Secondary Listing in Hong Kong

    Electric-vehicle maker NIO plans to list shares in Hong Kong, joining other Chinese businesses pursuing an additional listing outside New York as companies from China face the threat of being forced off American exchanges. Founded in 2014, NIO is among those vying for the Chinese EV market alongside Tesla and China-based competitors such as XPeng and Li Auto both of which have listed shares in Hong Kong. The Shanghai-based company said Monday that it had received in-principle approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its shares by introduction, meaning it won’t issue new shares or raise new funds.

  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 25%

    Despite an already strong run, The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 25% in the...