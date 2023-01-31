  • S&P Futures

    4,019.00
    -13.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,662.00
    -123.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,911.25
    -56.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.60
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    -0.84 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.20
    -20.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.54 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.54
    +2.03 (+10.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4680
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,896.69
    -212.29 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.20
    -18.68 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,718.92
    -65.95 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

VEON’s Scheme becomes effective

VEON Ltd.
·4 min read
VEON Ltd.
VEON Ltd.

VEON Ltd. and VEON Holdings B.V.

VEON’s Scheme becomes effective

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 31 January 2023 12:30 CET: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its subsidiary, VEON Holdings B.V. (the “Company”), confirm that, further to the announcement issued on 30 January 2023 regarding the Scheme Sanction Hearing, at which the Court made an order sanctioning the Scheme (the “Order”), the Order has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

VEON and the Company are therefore pleased to announce that each of the conditions to the Scheme has been fulfilled in accordance with the terms of the Scheme and therefore the Scheme has become effective and binds the Company and all Scheme Creditors, including, among other things, the imposition of the Scheme Standstill, which will restrict 2023 Noteholders from taking Enforcement Action (and other related actions) in accordance with the terms described in the Scheme, as summarised in the Explanatory Statement issued by the Company on 21 December 2022, as amended on 11 January 2023.

The Amendments will only become effective if and when each of the Amendment Conditions has been satisfied or waived (in accordance with the Scheme). This includes the receipt by the Company of certain licences, and/or confirmations that no such licences are required, as set out in the Explanatory Statement (in the event that the Company determines, in its absolute discretion, that it requires such licences or confirmations).

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Explanatory Statement, which is available on the Scheme Website at https://deals.is.kroll.com/veon.

About VEON
VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Important Notice
This release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This communication or information contained herein is not an offer, or an invitation to make offers, to sell, exchange or otherwise transfer securities in the Russian Federation to or for the benefit of any Russian person or entity and does not constitute an advertisement or offering of securities in the Russian Federation within the meaning of Russian securities laws.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain “inside information” as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer
This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON disclaims any obligation to update them or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.

Any steps taken in respect of the Scheme and in connection with the Amendments must be in compliance with all applicable sanctions laws and regulations, including the sanctions laws and regulations administered by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, and including securing any necessary licences and approvals from competent sanctions authorities.

Contact Information
VEON
Group Director Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
bonds@veon.com


Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie's Humira gets a U.S. rival, but costs could stay high

    U.S. patients will finally get access to cheaper versions of AbbVie Inc’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira this year, but the cost savings are expected to be limited. Rival drugmaker Amgen Inc on Tuesday launched Amjevita, the first biosimilar version of AbbVie’s 20-year-old drug, with two tiers of pricing. One sets a 5% discount to Humira’s monthly price of $6,922.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • Exxon smashes Western oil majors' earnings record with $59 billion profit

    Exxon Mobil Corp posted $59 billion in adjusted profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home more than $6.7 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records on high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Money Supply ‘Falling Like a Stone’: Economist

    Johns Hopkins University professor of applied economics Steve Hanke shares his outlook on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates and the current state of the money supply.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.45% and 91.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • Alibaba stock under pressure amid HQ move reports

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the decline in stock for Alibaba following rumors that the e-commerce company is moving its headquarters to Singapore, despite the company denying reports.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Don't buy the stock market rally, Morgan Stanley warns: 'Another bear-market trap'

    Investors are likely to be disappointed when the Fed hikes rates again this week, probably ending a surprisingly strong rally in the U.S. stock market.

  • 15 Undervalued Defensive Stocks For 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 undervalued defensive stocks for 2023. You can skip this part and go to 5 Undervalued Defensive Stocks For 2023. Investors flocked to defensive stocks in 2022 amid recession fears and massive losses in the growth stocks space. Defensive stocks are favored by investors during […]

  • Down More Than 50%: These Buy-Rated Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Spotify earnings: Subscribers jump but losses widen amid podcast investments

    Spotify reported fourth quarter financial results before the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to know.

  • 1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

    Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), a digital trading platform based in Menlo Park, California, gained immense popularity among millennials and Gen Z investors in recent years. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinhood Markets saw an influx of attention, as its commission-free platform allowed traders to seamlessly and inexpensively buy stocks and options in highly popular names. A surge in the buying and selling of so-called "meme stocks" resulted, with many experts citing the rise of retail investors via platforms like Robinhood as one of the determining factors behind a number of high-profile short squeezes seen last year.

  • 15 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most undervalued value stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors began to pile into value stocks in 2022 as financial markets wavered amid rising […]

  • Snap set to report Q4 earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Dave Briggs looks ahead to Snap’s earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Black Swan Fund Manager Sees ‘Tinderbox-Timebomb’ in Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Universa Investments, the hedge fund advised by “The Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb, told clients that ballooning debts across the global economy are poised to wreak havoc on markets rivaling the Great Depression. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Ren

  • Evercore Says Stick With Value Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Buy in This Market Environment

    The Street’s experts build their reputations by the quality of their market and stock assessments, and they’re coming out in force now to give their interpretations of the strong start we’ve seen in 2023. The S&P 500 index is up 5%, while the teach-heavy Nasdaq has gained nearly 10%. It’s a welcome reprieve from last year’s downward trends; the question is, will it hold? Watching the situation from investment firm Evercore ISI, strategist Julian Emanuel has his doubts. He’s recommending that inv

  • Why tech stocks hate higher interest rates: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.