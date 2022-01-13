U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Veoneer's Research Tech Talk "Trust in Collaborative - and Self-Driving - What's Next?" Published Virtually

·1 min read
In this article:
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), has published its 2022 Research Tech Talk, "Trust in Collaborative - and Self-Driving - What's Next?", where thought leaders discuss the power and potential of the expanding world of Augmented Driving and what it will take to continue evolving safe and convenient mobility.

Veoneer Senior Advisor, Ola Boström, moderates a panel of industry thought leaders including:

  • Chris Mullen, Senior Director of Organizational Safety, Aurora

  • Jordan Sun, Chief Innovation Officer, Mayor's Office, City of San Jose

  • Anshuman Saxena, Senior Director, Product Management Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Tune in to watch these panelists reach a consensus on what it takes to continue evolving the progress of safe vehicles, including the answers to the following topics: What is needed for a safe traffic situation? Does all transport have to be on the ground? What key insights are possible to share within the automotive industry? When the car is seen as a system, what services does it enable for me?

Find the Tech Talk in our virtual showroom, available here:

https://showroom.veoneer.com/#/show/ces/ces_tech_talk_demo/videos

For more information please contact:

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR,
thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com, tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, develop, and manufacture state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $1.37 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Veoneer, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and/or data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/veoneer-s-research-tech-talk--trust-in-collaborative---and-self-driving---what-s-next--published-vir,c3485496

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17380/3485496/1519942.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veoneers-research-tech-talk-trust-in-collaborative--and-self-driving--whats-next-published-virtually-301460287.html

SOURCE Veoneer

