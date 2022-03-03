U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

VEON's MobileID Wins Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers at Global Mobile Awards 2022

·3 min read
BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announces that it has been named Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers at the Global Mobile Awards 2022 for its MobileID Service.

"We are delighted to have won the Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers," said VEON CEO Kaan Terzioğlu. "The Global Mobile Awards is one of the most prestigious honors in telecoms and this recognition showcases the work we are doing across the industry and with our partners to ensure customer data is secure and kept by licensed, regulated and locally based service providers. MobileID is an important step in that direction, and we will be working actively to expand its use through operator adoption and interoperability agreements."

VEON's MobileID, has been developed using the GSMA's universal identity service, Mobile Connect. It offers consumers a streamlined, password free, customer authentication experience. Consumers benefit from the autofill of information for items such as credit applications, while the Permission Centre module enable customers to manage and control permissions previously granted to service providers. The implementation of MobileID is through a device's SIM-card and this enables MobileID to work on any device, including feature phones.

"Congratulations to all of our 2022 GLOMO Award winners. The GLOMOs recognise the most innovative organisations in our ecosystem. The winners are changing how people, communities and businesses interact and evolve in a digital-first world. said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. "This win affirms achievements of the highest merit, as judged by peers across the entire industry."

The GLOMO Awards, chaired by Shaun Collins, Executive Chairman of CCS Insight, are adjudicated by over 200 independent industry experts, analysts, journalists, academics, mobile operator representatives, and CTOs; and are widely recognised as the most prestigious accolade in the mobile industry.

The Global Mobile Awards were presented in Barcelona at the annual Mobile World Congress Event on March 2nd 2022.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding the expansion of the use of MobileID. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

VEON Group
Group Communications Director
Marina Levina
Marina.levina@veon.com

TUVA Partners
Julian Tanner
julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com
M +44 7900 205 460

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veons-mobileid-wins-best-mobile-operator-service-for-connected-consumers-at-global-mobile-awards-2022-301494472.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

