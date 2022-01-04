Vera Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that Marshall Fordyce, MD, founder and CEO, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually January 10-13, 2022.



Presentation details:

Date: January 11, 2022 Time: 3:45-4:25 PM ET Webcast: A live audio webcast is available by choosing the following link (click here)

A replay of the event will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications, Inc.

kathy@greigcommunications.com



