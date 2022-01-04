U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,797.50
    +11.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,553.00
    +98.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,504.50
    +19.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,277.40
    +8.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.37
    +0.29 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1282
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.80
    -0.42 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3050
    +0.9690 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,602.96
    -634.99 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.33
    -2.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.24
    +104.70 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Vera Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vera Therapeutics
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that Marshall Fordyce, MD, founder and CEO, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually January 10-13, 2022.

Presentation details:

Date:

January 11, 2022

Time:

3:45-4:25 PM ET

Webcast:

A live audio webcast is available by choosing the following link (click here)

A replay of the event will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications, Inc.
kathy@greigcommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Oil prices settle higher a day ahead of the OPEC+ monthly meeting

    Oil futures settled higher on Monday, with major oil producers known as OPEC+ widely expected to stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day when they meet on Tuesday. "Though omicron cases continue to climb in key geographies, the absence of widespread lockdown restrictions will likely keep near term [oil] demand concerns in check," analysts at RBC Capital Markets, led by Helima Croft, wrote in a Monday note. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 87 ce

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • TPG sets IPO terms, and could be valued at up to $9.5 billion

    TPG Partners LLC, which will be converted to TPG Inc., has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the alternative asset manager with $109 billion in assets under management, is looking to raise up to $877.6 million. TPG said it is offering 28.31 million Class A shares and a selling shareholder is offering 5.59 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $28 and $31 a share. The company expects to have 69.04 million Class A shares, 8.26 million nonvoting Class A shar

  • Sweetgreen is testing a subscription service

    Here’s one way to fast-track those new year’s resolutions.

  • GM Auto Sales To Show Big Q4 Drop As This Milestone Looms

    U.S. auto sales are set for a sharp slowdown but chip headwind is seen easing. GM stock rose as it was named a top EV pick for 2022.

  • Novartis says U.S. court upholds Gilenya patent

    Novartis AG said on Tuesday a U.S. court of appeals upheld the validity of a dosage regimen patent for its multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, allowing a permanent injunction against Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharma to stay in place until the patent expires in 2027. "This decision confirms the validity of the patent and allows that injunction to remain in place," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding it expected no generic versions of Gilenya in the U.S. market for at least the next two years.

  • The 5 most anticipated IPOs of 2022

    A host of companies are going public in 2022, but these 5 are some of the most anticipated.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Why 'good debt' and 'bad debt' don't tell the whole story

    Here are four ways to reframe your financial perspective

  • TIM shares up as state investor CDP calls for single network

    Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) rose 2.9% on Monday after state investor CDP renewed its support for a stalled plan to merge the former phone monopoly's network assets with those of fibre optic rival Open Fiber. Italy should quickly build a single broadband network to avoid duplicating investments as it prepares to spend European recovery funds, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, president of the Treasury-owned CDP, told Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore daily. TIM's fixed line is the indebted company's most prized asset and a single network would help it to boost its returns by reducing competition.

  • Dow, S&P 500 sweep to record closes in 2022’s first session, while Nasdaq has biggest gain in a week

    All three U.S. stock benchmarks finished higher on Monday after kicking off the first day of trading in 2022 on a choppy note.

  • Private Equity Lines Up for Coal ‘Bonanza’ Left by Public Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are lining up to take on the dirty -- and highly profitable -- assets being divested by publicly traded commodity producers as the world grapples to decarbonize.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition

  • Robert Birnbaum, Who Led New York’s Two Exchanges, Dies at 94

    (Bloomberg) -- Robert J. Birnbaum, who headed both the American Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange during a 27-year career in market regulation and administration, has died. He was 94. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NY

  • Top Industrial Stocks for January 2022

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Ross Stores Stock Slumped in 2021. Wells Fargo Prefers TJX and Burlington.

    Analyst Ike Burochow downgraded discounter Ross Stores to Equal Weight from Outperform. He's bullish on TJX and Burlington stock.

  • The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

    The outlook for the energy storage sector remains incredibly strong in 2022, and this year, a number of promising startups may go public

  • Alibaba Drops Amid Signal Some Investors May Be Poised to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped the most in more than three weeks amid concerns that some investors may be about to cut stakes after swapping their U.S. holdings for Hong Kong-listed ones.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin In

  • Genesis Volatility CEO: 2022 Market Insights

    Greg Magadini, CEO of crypto options analytics platform Genesis Volatility, starts off the new year with a discussion about inflation's effect on crypto markets and compares gold and bitcoin as inflation hedges. Plus, his insights on how BTC returns weigh up to the S&P 500 and the potential of Polkadot as a competitor to Ethereum and Solana.

  • U.S. Stocks Start 2022 at Record; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year and three expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Ha