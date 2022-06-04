U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,707.16
    +91.51 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Vera Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data Showing MAU868 Has Significant BK Antiviral Activity in Kidney Transplant Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vera Therapeutics
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VERA
Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics

  • MAU868, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody, was well tolerated in kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia

  • Data presented as oral late breaker at American Transplant Congress

  • BK Virus is a leading cause of transplant loss and transplant-associated morbidity; currently no approved treatments

BRISBANE, Calif., June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological disease, today announced that interim data from the Phase 2 trial of MAU868 versus placebo to treat BK Virus (BKV) in kidney transplant patients showed that MAU868 was well tolerated and demonstrated significant BK antiviral activity in kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia. These data were delivered today as a late-breaking oral presentation by Daniel C. Brennan, M.D., medical director, Comprehensive Transplant Center, professor of medicine, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and study investigator, at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“BKV infections represent significant morbidity and mortality factors in kidney transplant recipients. Patients are typically given drugs to suppress their immune systems, which increases their risk of BKV nephropathy, which is strongly correlated with allograft loss and organ rejection. The current immunosuppressive protocols that we have in kidney transplantation can lead to reactivation of BKV. There is a need for a BKV treatment option that could address escalating BKV infections early without risking allograft rejection,” said Stanley C. Jordan, M.D., FASN, FAST, director of nephrology & transplant immunology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, professor of pediatrics and medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, and study lead investigator. “These interim results from the Phase 2 clinical trial showed that MAU868 was well tolerated and demonstrated significant BK antiviral activity in kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia. These data support the further development of MAU868 as a therapy for BK viremia.”

“MAU868 is a first-in-class targeted therapy specifically designed to neutralize BKV. Data presented at ATC showed that MAU868 has a clinically meaningful virologic effect in kidney transplant patients with BK viremia,” said Celia Lin, M.D., chief medical officer at Vera Therapeutics. “These results demonstrate the transformative potential of MAU868, which may prevent devastating downstream consequences caused by BKV. We are working diligently on advancing our clinical program for MAU868 so that we can bring this important potential treatment option to kidney transplant patients who currently have no effective treatment options.”

Details of the oral late-breaking presentation are as follows:

 

 

 

Title:

 

A Randomized Study of MAU868 vs. Placebo to Treat BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Presenter:

 

Daniel C. Brennan, M.D.

Abstract Number:

 

7056

Presentation Number:

 

9004

This Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of MAU868 in patients who received a kidney transplant within one year of enrollment and, within 10 days of enrollment, had BK viremia. Patients received MAU868 or placebo intravenously (IV) every 28 days for 12 weeks, with 24 weeks follow-up. In this clinical trial, 20 patients received MAU868 and eight patients received placebo; all patients completed 12 weeks of treatment. This interim analysis reported results at 12 weeks for two cohorts: MAU868 1350 mg IV x4 doses, and MAU868 6750 mg IV followed by MAU868 1350 mg IV x3 doses. The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability; antiviral activity was assessed in secondary and post-hoc analyses.

Results showed that the antiviral effect was higher in the MAU868 group than the placebo group (see Table). Further, MAU868 was well tolerated, with a comparable frequency of adverse events and serious adverse events between groups.

Table: Antiviral Effect of MAU868 vs. Placebo at Week 12

 

MAU868
(N=20)

Placebo
(N=8)

P-
value

Proportion of patients with a prespecified reduction of BK plasma viral load - n (%)

 

 

 

- by ≥1 log

11 (55%)

1 (13%)

0.040

- to <lower limit of quantification (LLOQ)

4 (20%)

0

0.172

- of <104 DNA copies/mL

15 (75%)

3 (38%)

0.061

Log reduction in BK viremia - median (interquartile range [IQR]) DNA copies/mL

-1.14 (-1.88, -0.50)

0.37 (-0.72, 0.04)

0.051

Change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) - median (IQR) mL/min/1.73 m2

2.0 (-5.0, 4.0)

-6.0 (-8.5, -0.5)

0.217

About BK Virus (BKV)
BK Virus (BKV) is a polyoma virus that can be reactivated in settings of immunosuppression, such as in kidney transplant. It is a leading cause of kidney transplant loss and transplant-associated morbidity; there are currently no approved treatments for BKV.

About MAU868
MAU868 has the potential to neutralize infection by blocking BKV virions from binding to host cells. MAU868 is currently undergoing a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy for the treatment of BKV in kidney transplant patients. Vera holds an exclusive worldwide license for the development and commercialization of MAU868 in all indications acquired from Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.

About Vera
Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential for MAU868 to be a first-in-class targeted therapy specifically designed to neutralize BKV and Vera’s strategy and regulatory matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “may,” “expects,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
IR@veratx.com

Media Contact:
Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications, Inc.
kathy@greigcommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Plunges on ‘Harsh’ FDA Review Ahead of Tuesday Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. slumped 20% on Friday after US regulators raised concerns over the biotech’s much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest

  • Former Red-Hot IPO Amylyx Soars On New Hopes For Its ALS Drug

    The FDA pushed its review date for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' controversial ALS treatment on Friday, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA staff says Novavax vaccine lowers COVID risk

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday Novavax Inc's vaccine reduces the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19 and that it was likely the shot could provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant. The FDA analyzed data from Novavax's trial before the Omicron and Delta variant became the dominant strains. "Based on the efficacy estimate in the clinical trial of this vaccine, it is more likely than not that the vaccine will provide some meaningful level of protection against COVID-19 due to Omicron, in particular against more severe disease," FDA staff said.

  • Bristol-Myers to Buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion

    The deal would deepen the biopharmaceutical company’s position in lung-cancer treatments with the addition of Turning Point’s lead experimental drug, repotrectinib.

  • New COVID subvariants are taking over in Kansas City, but case numbers have dipped

    Newer strains of COVID similar to the omicron variant are spreading in the Midwest, but they haven’t caused a spike in cases or hospitalizations.

  • A doctor's open apology to those fighting overweight and obesity

    Doctors have told people who are overweight to exercise more and eat less, when in fact their overweight may be due to genetic or other factors that exercise won't change. UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity, CC BY-SAObesity has emerged as a significant risk factor for poor outcomes in patients infected with COVID-19. Based on how doctors and others in health care have previously treated patients with obesity or overweight conditions, my guess is that many will respond by declaring: “Wel

  • Most workers who died of COVID in 2020 had something essential in common, study finds

    Most working-age Americans who died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic were so-called essential workers in labor, service and retail jobs that required on-site attendance and prolonged contact with others, according to a recently published study led by a University of South Florida epidemiologist.

  • Taking Paxlovid? Here’s What To Know About This Antiviral Drug For COVID.

    What to know about the COVID-fighting drug Paxlovid, including side effects, rebound infections, and how it differs from Lagevrio and other treatments.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised concerns about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, even as the company's data showed it could reduce the chances of mild-to-severe disease. In Novavax's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis detected within 20 days of taking the protein-based shot.

  • I am a Doctor and Beg You Never Do These 5 Things

    When it comes to your health and wellbeing, what you don't do can be as important as what you are doing. "A healthy lifestyle is key to a long, healthy life, and is attainable," says Monique Tello, MD, MPH. "Success may require some thoughtful trial and error, but don't give up! I have seen all kinds of patients at all ages make amazing changes, and you can, too." Here are five things your doctor wants you to stop doing. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss thes

  • Long COVID symptoms: What we know—and don’t know—about the mysterious illness that could affect up to 80% of COVID survivors

    Here are 100 of the most commonly reported symptoms, according to researchers—from tearfulness and sense of doom to ringing in the ears, lucid dreams, and phantom smells.

  • UPDATE: Novavax's stock slides 23% after FDA details myocarditis cases for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

    Shares of Novavax Inc. tumbled 22.9% in trading on Friday after the Food and Drug Administration published a

  • What to Know About Tummy Tucks, According to a Plastic Surgeon

    Image Source: Getty / busracavus A tummy tuck is a common plastic-surgery procedure that addresses the appearance of the abdominal area. Tummy tucks are often combined with other procedures, like liposuction.

  • Latest COVID-19 variant less severe for Oregonians than prior variants

    Lane County may have already reached its BA.2 peak

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Subtle Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, According to Expert

    Aging marks the human journey through life. Yet while there are normal signs of aging in our bodies, there can be abnormal signs of aging in our minds. Alzheimer's disease and cognitive impairment symptoms are not a normal part of aging, and we need to recognize the signs in order to safeguard our loved ones and protect the elders in our families and our communities. My experience as a scientist, radiologist, biomedical engineer, former director of the National Institute of Health, and fellow hu

  • COVID is significantly more lethal to kids than the flu

    News comes as anxious parents await start of vaccinations for kids under 5.

  • Kim Kardashian defends Met Gala weight loss after critics describe her technique as 'concerning'

    Kim Kardashian told The New York Times Wednesday that she stands by her decision to rapidly shed the pounds, pointing to actors who do it for roles.

  • Health and Wellness: The number one reason your shoulder pain isn’t going away

    Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest Health and Wellness column, provides a few key signs and considerations to help you figure out why your shoulder pain is not going away.

  • 2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

    Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the U.S., health officials said Friday, raising the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but a few samples show a different strain, federal health officials said. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified.