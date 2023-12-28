Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Could Be 24% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate
Key Insights
Veralto's estimated fair value is US$109 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Veralto is estimated to be 24% undervalued based on current share price of US$83.22
The US$85.50 analyst price target for VLTO is 22% less than our estimate of fair value
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$821.8m
US$912.6m
US$1.09b
US$1.21b
US$1.31b
US$1.39b
US$1.46b
US$1.53b
US$1.58b
US$1.63b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x5
Analyst x3
Analyst x1
Est @ 10.74%
Est @ 8.19%
Est @ 6.40%
Est @ 5.14%
Est @ 4.27%
Est @ 3.65%
Est @ 3.22%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%
US$769
US$798
US$894
US$926
US$936
US$932
US$916
US$893
US$866
US$836
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$8.8b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.6b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.2%) = US$35b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$35b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$18b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$27b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$83.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Veralto as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.943. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Veralto
Strength
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Commercial Services industry.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.
Opportunity
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Veralto, we've put together three relevant factors you should explore:
Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Veralto (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.
Future Earnings: How does VLTO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
