U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.50
    +15.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,730.00
    +78.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,026.25
    +79.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.10
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.04
    +0.91 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4390
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,862.20
    -194.71 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.16
    +13.06 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Verana Health Launches Urology Qdata Insights Offerings at American Urological Association Annual Meeting

·6 min read

Qdata Prostate Cancer is Verana Health's first disease-specific data module for urology to help inform research for prostate cancer care

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®—a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data—today announced the launch of Urology Qdata™. Urology Qdata for life sciences companies will be featured at this year's American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting alongside Verana Health's solutions for urologists, including Verana Trial Connect for physicians interested in participating in clinical trials. The annual meeting is taking place in New Orleans, Friday, May 13 to Monday, May 16.

Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics innovator transforming multi-specialty clinical data into real-world evidence (RWE). (PRNewsfoto/Verana Health)
Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics innovator transforming multi-specialty clinical data into real-world evidence (RWE). (PRNewsfoto/Verana Health)

Urology Qdata comprises quality, disease-specific, de-identified datasets to help power urologic research and shape therapeutic strategies. The data stems from Verana Health's exclusive partnership with the AUA to curate, de-identify, and analyze electronic health record (EHR) data from the AUA Quality Registry (AQUA), which includes 8 years of longitudinal data from more than 2,100 healthcare providers and nearly 10 million patients. Verana Health transforms data from this network of urologists into quality real-world data (RWD) through its VeraQ™ population health data engine. VeraQ uses clinician-led artificial intelligence (AI) approaches, such as machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP), to bring meaning to structured and unstructured data at scale.

Qdata™ Prostate Cancer, the first urology module to launch, is a high-quality, real-world dataset comprising an extensive cohort of patients with prostate cancer. It is reflective of the patient journey, which is gleaned from urologists' de-identified EHR data and linked with claims data for more than 100,000 patients. Following the release of Qdata Prostate Cancer, Verana Health expects to release additional Urology Qdata modules for urologic diseases including non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), overactive bladder, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

"Prostate cancer is the second-most common type of cancer in men and results in the deaths of approximately 29,000 Americans each year," said Michael T. Sheppard, CPA, CAE, American Urological Association CEO and Verana Health board member. "Early detection is critical for improving the prognosis and reducing the mortality of patients with prostate cancer. Qdata Prostate Cancer could help inform earlier disease detection and guide better risk stratification for patients with organ-confined prostate cancer, helping to drive prostate cancer research—and ultimately care—forward."

Prostate cancer occurs when a tumor forms in a man's prostate, a gland beneath the bladder that produces seminal fluid, usually in the mid-to-late stage of life. A combination of genetic factors, including inherited and acquired mutations, and environmental factors, such as diet, contribute to the disease. Organ-confined prostate cancer is localized to the prostate and has not spread to other parts of the body. Early detection—often through urologic care—can help reduce the likelihood of the disease progressing into metastatic prostate cancer, where the disease has spread beyond the prostate.

"Primary measures used to identify prostate cancer severity and progression, such as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels and Gleason Scores, are frequently documented in free-form physician notes within urologists' EHRs, presenting challenges for researchers and clinicians in accessing this vital information in a structured, standardized manner," said Jennifer Bepple, MD, board-certified urologist and Verana Health clinical advisor. "Qdata Prostate Cancer applies physician-guided algorithms to extract critical information from unstructured data, giving researchers unprecedented insights into the journey of patients with prostate cancer, which could help inform the standard of care for patients."

Qdata Prostate Cancer gives RWE researchers unique insight into prostate cancer disease progression by opening up access to primary measures. Additionally, it provides an earlier view into the prostate cancer journey by offering a better understanding of treatment decisions when the disease is organ confined. To guide this, the curated data module includes key variables, such as PSA level, Gleason score, TNM (tumor, node, metastasis) staging, active surveillance status, testosterone level, and more.

"With Qdata Prostate Cancer, life sciences companies gain a valuable source of real-world evidence into the prostate cancer journey that can accelerate various stages of therapeutic development, including comparative effectiveness research, clinical trial site selection, and post-approval evidence generation," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "Patients with prostate cancer benefit when researchers develop a better understanding of treatment decisions, patterns, and outcomes—throughout the patient journey—and we hope that Qdata Prostate Cancer helps to advance insights to improve the quality of care."

Verana Health at the 2022 American Urological Association Annual Meeting
Verana Health will be exhibiting at AUA 2022 (Booth #2529), promoting Qdata Prostate Cancer and showcasing its Verana Trial Connect platform, which is available to interested AQUA Registry participants. Verana Trial Connect supports registry-powered clinical trials for investigators who conduct research at trial sites. Additionally, the technology supports physicians who would like to refer their patients to trials.

Shrujal Baxi, MD, Verana Health senior vice president of clinical and scientific solutions, will deliver in-booth presentations on AQUA data at 12 p.m. CT daily from May 13 to 15. Additionally, Kari Goodman, PhD, Verana Health clinical trials product manager, will deliver presentations on Verana Health's clinical trial offerings at 12:15 p.m. CT on the same dates.

Dr. Baxi will also join the AUA leaders at an AQUA Registry Forum and breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CT in the Rivergate Room on Friday, May 13. The forum will provide an overview of the AQUA Registry and how it can benefit urologists, their practices, and their patients.

The following two research abstracts, using AQUA Registry data, will also be presented during the meeting:

To learn more about Qdata Urology, or to meet with Verana Health at AUA 2022, click here.

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data. Verana Health operates an exclusive real-world data network of more than 20,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and about 90 million de-identified patients, stemming from its strategic data partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology®, American Academy of Neurology®, and American Urological Association. Using its clinician-informed and artificial intelligence-enhanced VeraQ™ population health data engine, Verana Health transforms structured and unstructured healthcare data into curated, disease-specific data modules, Qdata™. Verana Health's Qdata helps power analytics solutions and software-as-a-service products for real-world evidence generation, clinical trials enablement, HCP quality reporting, and medical registry data management. Verana Health's quality data and insights help drive progress in medicine to enhance the quality of care and quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

Media contact:
Megan Moriarty
Amendola Communications
913.515.7530
mmoriarty@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verana-health-launches-urology-qdata-insights-offerings-at-american-urological-association-annual-meeting-301546638.html

SOURCE Verana Health

Recommended Stories

  • Coverage Set for NASA's Boeing OFT-2 Briefings, Events, Broadcast

    Coverage Set for NASA's Boeing OFT-2 Briefings, Events, BroadcastPR NewswireWASHINGTON, May 12, 2022WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch, launch, and docking activities for the agency's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International Space Station. EDT on Thursday, May 19, OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight for Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

  • Oklahoma high school baseball: Class 6A-2A state tournament quarterfinal roundup

    Here's a roundup of the Class 6A-2A baseball state quarterfinal games.

  • Crispr Therapeutics Rallies As It Plots Out Its Next Cancer Move Vs. Gilead, Novartis

    Crispr Therapeutics said Thursday it will unveil the first data from human studies of its gene-edited lymphoma drug — and CRSP stock popped.

  • Don’t Wait for US Legalization, Here Are 4 Cannabis Stocks to Consider Right Now

    Earlier in April, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) was narrowly passed by the United States House of Representatives by a vote of 220-204. Marijuana use was legal until 29 U.S. states banned it between 1916 and 1931.

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen seeks accelerated approval for second Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen and development partner Eisai are looking to get their next Alzheimer's drug to market using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

  • What does the color of your pee reveal about your health? Doctors explain

    The color of your urine can serve as a window on your general state of health. Here's a guide for interpreting what you see.

  • Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Rose 21.4% This Week

    Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI), a biotech that specializes in therapies to treat complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases, saw its shares rise 21.4% this week through today's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drug was initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2020 as a treatment for adult schizophrenia. In late December, an additional indication, as a monotherapy or adjunct treatment for bipolar depression, was approved by the FDA.

  • Biotechs Chasing Cancer Cures Plummet After Roche Trial Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug developers chasing new cancer treatments were hit hard on Wednesday after a study by Roche Holding AG failed to show that its medicine, which was touted as a potential game changer, can help patients with the most common form of lung cancer.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America

  • Almost 400M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Lost Due To Emergent's Baltimore Plant Fiasco

    According to a recent report from the US House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) might have destroyed nearly 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines after failing to meet quality standards. Initially, 75 million - 85 million doses of drug substance were said to be destroyed after contamination. "Despite major red flags at its vaccine manufacturing facility, Emergent's executives swept these problems under the rug and continued to rake in taxpayer

  • UPDATE 3-Biden presses companies on infant formula, FDA eyes more imports

    U.S. President Joe Biden met on Thursday with executives from infant formula manufacturers and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber, pressing them to beef up tight supplies and do everything possible to get families access. The White House also outlined measures the administration is taking. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.

  • Hilary Duff poses nude on the cover of Women’s Health magazine: ‘I’m proud of my body’

    ‘I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through’

  • Biotech Stocks Hammered On Roche's Unexpected Failure In Lung Cancer

    A Roche failure in lung cancer sent a ripple through biotech stocks on Wednesday, toppling Arcus, BeiGene, Iteos and others.

  • Man injured in shooting at Aurora Avenue Motel in North Seattle

    Man injured in shooting at Aurora Avenue Motel in North Seattle

  • The baby formula shortage is getting worse—here are other options to feed an infant

    There is a baby formula shortage. Experts say to never make homemade baby formula. Here is what you can do instead.

  • Common Medications Can Prolong Back Pain When Overused, Study Says

    The very treatments often used to soothe pain in the lower back, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is the most common type of pain, might cause it to last longer, according to a new study. Persistent use of pain-relieving steroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, like ibuprofen, can actually turn a wrenched back into a chronic condition, the study found. Some medical experts urged caution in interpreting the results too broadly. The study did not use the gold sta

  • Newsom Expands Abortion Aid, Dangles Relocation Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $125 million package to bolster access to reproductive health services and prepare for an influx of people seeking abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Late

  • Old Mice Memory Enhanced After Being Injected with Brain Fluid from Young Mice

    David A. NorthcottVampires might be on to something when it comes to feasting on blood to stay youthful and immortal—or at least that's the case with mice.An international team of researchers found that cerebrospinal fluid taken from young mice rejuvenates memory in older mice, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. This clear fluid, which surrounds and bathes the brain and spinal cord, is rich with proteins that activate oligodendrocytes, a group of cells that help

  • Deborah James says she wants husband to ‘move on’ after her death: ‘Don’t marry a bimbo!’

    Podcast host announced on Monday that she has halted cancer treatment and moved into hospice-at-home care

  • Neuronetics gets FDA approval for wider use of its NeuroStar treatment system

    The Neurostar brain stimulation technology is now cleared for use in treating obsessive-compulsive disorder.

  • Beyond the Romance, "Dirty Dancing" Is a Cautionary Tale About Abortion Inaccessibility

    If you don't rewatch "Dirty Dancing" every time it's on Bravo (like I do), your memories of the film might be a bit hazy. Everyone remembers Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's crackling chemistry and incredibly romantic dancing - and, of course, the famous line "No one puts Baby in a corner."