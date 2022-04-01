U.S. markets closed

Verano Announces Conference Participation for April

Verano Holdings Corp.
·3 min read
Verano Holdings Corp.
Verano Holdings Corp.

CHICAGO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the following conferences:

Green Growth Summit
Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a panel.
DATE: April 6, 2022
TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT

BTIG Global Cannabis Conference
George Archos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings.
DATE: April 7, 2022
TIME: 10:20 a.m. CT

2nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference
George Archos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings.
DATE: April 14, 2022
TIME: 10:00 a.m. CT

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a panel.
DATE: April 20, 2022
TIME: 9:30 a.m. CT

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:

Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
Director, Communications
Steve.Mazeika@verano.com
312-348-4430

Investors
Verano
Julianna Paterra, CFA
Director, Investor Relations
Julianna.Paterra@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", “future”, "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s operations. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's publicly available filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###


