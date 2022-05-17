U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Verano Announces Participant Information for Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 25, 2022

Verano Holdings Corp.
·2 min read
Company shares conference call details for previously-announced May 25, 2022 first quarter financials release date

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today provided conference call participation information for the Company’s forthcoming release of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on May 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

About Verano
Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Verano
Julianna Paterra, CFA
Director, Investor Relations
julianna.paterra@verano.com

Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
Director, Communications
steve.mazeika@verano.com
312-348-4430

###


