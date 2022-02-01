U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,546.54
    +30.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.24
    +273.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,346.00
    +106.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.74
    +22.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    +0.0075 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7200
    -0.4040 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,782.46
    +348.62 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.88
    +7.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Verano Exercises Option on Existing Credit Facility to Draw Remaining US$100 Million at 8.50% to Fund Strategic Growth Initiatives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verano Holdings Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VRNOF
  • AFCG

  • Bolsters Verano’s balance sheet to further augment its cash position

  • Provides additional liquidity to support operational flexibility, and enables continued execution of Verano’s near- and long-term growth strategies

CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has exercised its option to upsize its credit facility, per the agreement announced on October 20, 2021, to draw an additional US$100 milion at a non-dilutive interest rate of 8.50%. The amendment brings the total outstanding senior secured term loans under the credit facility to US$350 million. Chicago Atlantic Advisors, LLC (“Chicago Atlantic”) is the lead administrative agent and collateral agent, with participation from AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”). Closing on the foregoing transaction is subject to customary conditions, contingencies and approvals.

“We are pleased to leverage this additional non-dilutive capital at one of the industry’s best rates to bolster our strategic operational and growth initiatives,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We have always prided ourselves on operating our business with sound financial principles, and look forward to deploying this capital in support of investments that deliver increased value for our business and shareholders.”

About Verano
Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 12, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

About Chicago Atlantic and Green Ivy Capital , LLC

Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC is an asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Founded in 2018 by Tony Cappell, John Mazarakis, and Andreas Bodmeier, the firm seeks to capitalize on North American investment opportunities that are time-sensitive, complex, or in dislocated markets, where risk is fundamentally mispriced. Through its affiliate Green Ivy Capital, LLC, the firm manages a diversified portfolio of credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.
AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real estate security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC Gamma’s platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has a combined approximately 100 years of experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Contacts:
Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
Director, Communications
steve.mazeika@verano.com
312-348-4430

Investors
Verano
Julianna Paterra, CFA
Director, Investor Relations
Julianna@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s position in the marketplace, and the Company’s operations. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###


Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • AMD earnings reflect chip maker's ‘competitiveness and ability to execute,’ analyst says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • PayPal Stock Plunges As 2022 Profit Outlook Misses Estimates

    PayPal stock plunged after its 2022 guidance missed and earnings fell short of views as total payment volume also was below estimates.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Alphabet shares pop 8% on big earnings beat, 20-for-1 stock split

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street estimates Tuesday, initially propelling shares up 8% in after-hours trading. The company's board also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.022 per share on 25th of...

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • GM’s Q4 sales fall short, but renewed focus on EV growth gets investors excited

    General Motors Co. reported mixed quarterly results late Tuesday, missing on sales, but the stock reversed course as the auto maker doubled down on its bet on EVs, promising to launch a cheaper electric car, and said it expects record or near-record profits this year.

  • AMD Soars After Server-Chip Demand Helps Brighten Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. jumped as much as 10% in late trading after providing a surprisingly strong forecast for the current quarter, fueled by market-share gains and demand for server chips.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyU.S. Stocks Post

  • Nio Bounced Today. Is It a Buy?

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plans to have a busy 2022, with new models being launched and the company expanding further outside of its native China. Nio shares are down about 23% year to date and have been almost cut in half in the last six months. Nio expects to begin shipping its new ET5 midsize sedan this September.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Rose Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 7.5% Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound after their worst month of trading since March 2020, when COVID-19 worries pummeled the market. The Nasdaq Composite only rose about 0.75% for the day. The Fed is now likely to start raising its benchmark fed funds rate in March.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.