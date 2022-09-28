U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.31
    +34.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,387.91
    +252.92 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,913.39
    +83.88 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.19
    +39.68 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    +2.21 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.40
    +24.20 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.28 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9647
    +0.0049 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7530
    -0.2110 (-5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4140
    -0.3770 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.44
    -730.35 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.68
    +13.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.22
    +18.63 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Verantos launches platform for high-validity real-world evidence

·2 min read

Verantos Evidence Platform pioneers high-validity real-world evidence generation at scale across therapeutic areas

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE), today announced the launch of the Verantos Evidence Platform. The Verantos Evidence Platform provides life sciences organizations with the ability to generate RWE that meets the highest evidentiary standards, including those defined by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance.

Verantos Logo
Verantos Logo

The Verantos Evidence Platform generates high-validity real-world evidence at scale for all therapeutic areas.

Regulatory agencies, payers, and prescribers increasingly demand more credible RWE. Leveraging high-validity RWE, a life sciences organization may be able to obtain accelerated approval, negotiate value-based arrangements, or achieve a better tier in a payer's formulary. High-validity RWE informs important R&D, regulatory, reimbursement, and post-marketing decision-making.

"Regulatory bodies around the world are beginning to guide the industry towards high-validity real-world evidence," said Anand Shroff, President of Verantos. "The Verantos Evidence Platform generates high-validity evidence with demonstrable accuracy, completeness, and traceability, all of which are growing areas of focus for life sciences organizations. In addition to providing high-validity evidence, the Verantos Evidence Platform enables innovative solutions for key areas such as observational research, trial recruitment, and value-based contracting."

Recent studies performed using the Verantos Evidence Platform have addressed a breadth of therapeutic areas including inflammation, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular disease. In all cases, high-validity RWE generated by the Platform outperformed traditional RWE.

The Verantos Evidence Platform is available and in use today with top life sciences organizations. Verantos has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF). The Verantos Evidence Platform is built on AWS, integrates with all major cloud providers and analytic environments, and is HITRUST-CSF certified.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data, artificial intelligence technology, and measured validity, Verantos is the first company to generate research-grade evidence at scale across all therapeutic areas. The Verantos Evidence Platform integrates heterogeneous real-world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for market access, HEOR, medical affairs, and regulatory use.

Contact: Dan West
Email: info@verantos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verantos-launches-platform-for-high-validity-real-world-evidence-301635613.html

SOURCE Verantos

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla AI Day: Will Optimus Robot Come To Life Friday?

    Tesla AI Day: The EV giant is expected to show off its Optimus robot prototype on Friday as well as the latest tech for its self-driving software and more.

  • NASA successfully crashes a spacecraft into an asteroid

    Monday night at 7:14, NASA succeeded in crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid. Although it’s been done before in the movies, this is the first time it’s ever happened in real life. The double asteroid redirection test (DART) slammed into Die Morphos, a small asteroid, in an attempt to change the asteroid’s orbit. Die Morphos isn’t any risk to Earth, but the test shows how we might protect the planet from a potential asteroid threat in the future. NASA will now monitor the asteroid to determine whether the impact successfully changed its orbit.

  • NASA shutters Florida rocket as Hurricane Ian approaches

    As Hurricane Ian approaches, Central Floridians are moving to protect their homes, vehicles — and rockets. NASA on the morning of Sept. 27 moved the Space Launch System, the biggest rocket in the history of the space agency, from a Kennedy Space Center launch pad to the Vehicle Assembly Building four miles away. NASA removed the rocket from Launch Pad 39B in Cape Canaveral the day before after it nixed a planned launch attempt.

  • New Farmland Investment Offering For 390-Acre Forage Crop Farm In Idaho

    A private equity investment offering for a forage crop farm in Cassia County, Idaho, has been announced and will be open for funding this week. Goose Creek Farm is located in what’s known as Idaho’s Magic Valley, a dense farming region with over a million acres of high-yield farmland. The 390-acre forage crop farm features corn, triticale, alfalfa and sorghum silage with plans to add potatoes into the crop rotation. The offering will be open for investment on the AcreTrader platform on Sept. 20,

  • Mea culpa: Planet definitions and Earth clearing its orbit

    Every now and again, I screw up. Oh, it’s extremely rare when I write an article (cough cough), but it happens. Sometimes it’s small enough that I’ll just issue a correction in the text and then forget about it, because hey, that happens. But other times it’s either big enough or an interesting enough mistake that it’s worth following up. Mea culpa is Latin for “my fault.” So, mea culpa. In this case it’s a point I’ve actually made a few times when talking about trying to define what a planet is

  • NASA Spacecraft Seen Crashing Into Asteroid Through Telescope in South Africa

    Footage captured at the Sutherland Observing Station in South Africa shows the moment NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, September 26, to trial technology that may protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.According to NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever mission “dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact.”The mission targeted Dimorphos, a small “moonlet” roughly the size of a football stadium, which is orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.This footage, captured from a telescope in South Africa operated by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) Project at the University of Hawaii, shows the DART spacecraft colliding with Dimorphos. Credit: ATLAS Project, University of Hawaii via Storyful

  • Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

    “The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do."

  • New photos show successful DART asteroid collision in NASA mission

    NASA's DART mission was a success. Images taken by satellite show plumes from the asteroid impact, but it could take weeks to monitor for changes in the asteroid’s trajectory.

  • Nasa DART mission - as it happened: Nasa successfully smashes spacecraft into asteroid in first major test

    Nasa completes the first-ever planetary defence mission, an attempt to change the course of an asteroid by hitting it with a spacecraft

  • Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to forecast intensity – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm

    Flying into Hurricane Harvey aboard a a P-3 Hurricane Hunter nicknamed Kermit in 2018. Lt. Kevin Doreumus/NOAAAs Hurricane Ian intensifies on its way toward the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky doing something almost unimaginable: flying through the center of the storm. With each pass, the scientists aboard these planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the

  • Space and Time Secures $20 Million Strategic Funding Led by Microsoft’s M12 to Automate the World’s Business Logic

    The first decentralized data warehouse, Space and Time, transforms any central database into a trustless data source directly connected to Smart Contracts

  • Firehawk's rocket engines and 3D-printed fuel hit testing milestones ahead of first launch

    Although today's rocket engines are advanced and powerful, they tend to rely on traditional — and naturally volatile — fuels. Firehawk Aerospace has a safer and more stable new solid fuel, new engines, and millions in new funding to take it through the next round of tests to its first in-atmosphere demonstration launch. Firehawk appeared on the scene two years ago with a fresh take on hybrid engines; the breakthrough made by CEO Will Edwards and chief scientist Ron Jones was to give that fuel a structure and 3D print it in a specially engineered matrix.

  • NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid

    NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday to change its path and test planetary defenses in the event an asteroid were on a collision course with Earth. Video is courtesy of NASA TV.

  • NASA decides to roll its moon rocket back to shelter as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

    With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the Florida coast, NASA has decided to move its multibillion-dollar Space Launch System moon rocket to safety. For days, NASA and weather forecasters had been watching the storm take shape in the Caribbean Sea, and they made advance preparations for a rollback from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building. Over the weekend, mission managers decided not to proceed with a third attempt on Tuesday to launch the 322-foot-tall, 5.7

  • COVID-19 Vaccines Can Make Periods Longer, Study Says

    Menstrual cycles do tend to get longer after COVID-19 vaccination—though the change is minimal and temporary.

  • How Nasa’s Dart mission could save Earth from rogue asteroids

    Nasa’s Dart mission will slam into an asteroid on Monday, and help scientists learn how to deflect any future space rocks that threaten our planet

  • Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit

    The same technique could be used to deflect space rocks that threaten Earth.

  • NASA's DART anti-asteroid satellite successfully smashes into space rock

    NASA has completed a key step of its "Double Asteroid Redirection Test" (DART), smashing a satellite roughly the size of a vending machine into a small moon that's about half-a-mile in diameter. The moon, Dimorphos, is orbiting an even larger asteroid, Didymos, and while neither is in any danger of colliding with Earth, they're good test cases to see whether us puny humans smashing them with technology can cause them to change course. NASA launched DART last November, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 to send the satellite on its collision course with Dimorphos.

  • NASA successfully deflects asteroid in defense test

    NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a harmless asteroid on Monday, marking the first time in history that humans have tried to move the path of an asteroid. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.

  • Dart mission: Elon Musk celebrates Nasa’s success with Will Smith tweet

    Elon Musk has celebrated Nasa’s success in colliding with an asteroid with a joke tweet about Will Smith. Mr Musk’s post came the day after Nasa’s DART mission successfully smashed into the object, with a view to testing out how the space agency might divert the course of a similar dangerous object in the future.