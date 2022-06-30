U.S. markets close in 5 hours

VERB Announces Shopfest - a 3-Day Interactive Livestream Shopping Festival on its MARKET Platform

Verb Technology Company, Inc.
·5 min read
  • VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.

Featuring More than 30 Brands and Retailers for ‘3 Days of Peace, Love, and Livestream Shopping’

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, announces that on July 26-28, it will host Shopfest, an interactive livestream shopping festival featuring some of America's hottest brands. The festival marks the official launch of Verb's MARKET platform. MARKET is a new social shopping and livestream ecommerce platform that represents the true convergence of live entertainment and shopping, ushering in a new era in online shopping and ecommerce.

Shopfest will feature more than 30 brands and retailers including such iconic American luxury fashion brands as Halston, celebrity red carpet-favorite jewelry from Judith Ripka, artisanal home and collectibles brand Longaberger, celebrity chef David Burke, and many, many more. In addition, there are more than 200 interactive and shoppable stores to explore, any or all of which host their own livestream shopping events or have VOD recordings of their previous livestream shopping events – all of which remain searchable and shoppable on MARKET 24/7.

In addition to participating in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, consumers who shop during Shopfest will also have the chance to give back. MARKET has partnered with nonprofit Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving for the three-day festival, where shoppers can donate directly within the livestream shopping experience or round up purchases to the next dollar, with all proceeds benefiting Good360.

“We are thrilled to unveil the MARKET livestream shopping experience to the world during Shopfest,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “Leveraging all the excitement surrounding the 3-day event, we’ll be revealing more Festival participants every week – and yes we expect there will be some fun surprises to look forward to.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories. Livestream ecommerce has evolved rapidly in China, and in less than five years has grown into a new sales channel expected to hit $423 billion this year. While the U.S. has only recently been exposed to livestream shopping, it has already grown to more than $25B and growth rates are accelerating. VERB's MARKET will give U.S. retailers the most comprehensive online shopping and livestream platform available today.

RSVP to Shopfest to participate in the event cash give-aways and other prize drawings at https://shopfest.market.live/.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

Follow VERB here:
VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/
VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co
VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/
VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.125
info@verb.tech


