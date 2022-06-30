VERB Announces Shopfest - a 3-Day Interactive Livestream Shopping Festival on its MARKET Platform

Verb Technology Company, Inc.

Featuring More than 30 Brands and Retailers for ‘3 Days of Peace, Love, and Livestream Shopping’

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, announces that on July 26-28, it will host Shopfest, an interactive livestream shopping festival featuring some of America's hottest brands. The festival marks the official launch of Verb's MARKET platform. MARKET is a new social shopping and livestream ecommerce platform that represents the true convergence of live entertainment and shopping, ushering in a new era in online shopping and ecommerce.



Shopfest will feature more than 30 brands and retailers including such iconic American luxury fashion brands as Halston, celebrity red carpet-favorite jewelry from Judith Ripka, artisanal home and collectibles brand Longaberger, celebrity chef David Burke, and many, many more. In addition, there are more than 200 interactive and shoppable stores to explore, any or all of which host their own livestream shopping events or have VOD recordings of their previous livestream shopping events – all of which remain searchable and shoppable on MARKET 24/7.

In addition to participating in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, consumers who shop during Shopfest will also have the chance to give back. MARKET has partnered with nonprofit Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving for the three-day festival, where shoppers can donate directly within the livestream shopping experience or round up purchases to the next dollar, with all proceeds benefiting Good360.

“We are thrilled to unveil the MARKET livestream shopping experience to the world during Shopfest,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “Leveraging all the excitement surrounding the 3-day event, we’ll be revealing more Festival participants every week – and yes we expect there will be some fun surprises to look forward to.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories. Livestream ecommerce has evolved rapidly in China, and in less than five years has grown into a new sales channel expected to hit $423 billion this year. While the U.S. has only recently been exposed to livestream shopping, it has already grown to more than $25B and growth rates are accelerating. VERB's MARKET will give U.S. retailers the most comprehensive online shopping and livestream platform available today.

RSVP to Shopfest to participate in the event cash give-aways and other prize drawings at https://shopfest.market.live/.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

