VERB Engages Seasoned Creative Producer as Showrunner for Upcoming MARKET Livestream Shopping Festivals

Emily Hecht, former ViacomCBS and AwesomenessTV executive, to take over preparations for upcoming festivals on the MARKET livestream shopping platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced that the Company has engaged seasoned creative producer Emily Hecht as consultant and showrunner to lead ongoing preparations for upcoming livestream festivals on the MARKET platform scheduled for this summer.



Ms. Hecht has extensive experience as a creative producer in the digital media space, including as Vice President, Creative, at ViacomCBS, where she served as creator and executive producer on hundreds of series, and managed a team of creative producers and development leads. She also held several senior positions at AwesomenessTV over almost seven years, including Executive Producer and Head of Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Development, and Head of Lifestyle, Social Media and Seventeen Magazine.

As an expert in digital native content strategy, production and marketing campaigns, Ms. Hecht will act as showrunner for planned festivals on the MARKET livestream shopping platform. In addition to running the livestream shows and developing cohesive program content, she will manage technical production requirements for the events, guide brand and creator format strategies for livestream show development, support business development with prospective festival brand and influencer partners, and support brand and talent social marketing campaigns.

“I am truly excited to take part in a game-changing approach to social selling,” said Ms. Hecht. “It is a wonderful opportunity to be involved in an important undertaking with preparations for MARKET’s themed festivals in full swing. I look forward leveraging all my experience to ensure the success of the upcoming festivals.”

“We are delighted to welcome Emily to the MARKET Festival team,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “Her strong track record as a creative producer will help us deliver the best experience for both vendors/influencers and shoppers when we begin the series of shopping festivals on MARKET in the summer.”

VERB has previously announced that it will hold livestream shopping festivals this summer – large events with multiple vendors under specific themes focused on food and beverage, wellness, and fashion and cosmetics – which will mark the official, public launch of its MARKET livestream shopping platform.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .

