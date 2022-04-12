U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

VERB Engages Seasoned Creative Producer as Showrunner for Upcoming MARKET Livestream Shopping Festivals

Verb Technology Company, Inc.
  • VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.

Emily Hecht, former ViacomCBS and AwesomenessTV executive, to take over preparations for upcoming festivals on the MARKET livestream shopping platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced that the Company has engaged seasoned creative producer Emily Hecht as consultant and showrunner to lead ongoing preparations for upcoming livestream festivals on the MARKET platform scheduled for this summer.

Ms. Hecht has extensive experience as a creative producer in the digital media space, including as Vice President, Creative, at ViacomCBS, where she served as creator and executive producer on hundreds of series, and managed a team of creative producers and development leads. She also held several senior positions at AwesomenessTV over almost seven years, including Executive Producer and Head of Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Development, and Head of Lifestyle, Social Media and Seventeen Magazine.

As an expert in digital native content strategy, production and marketing campaigns, Ms. Hecht will act as showrunner for planned festivals on the MARKET livestream shopping platform. In addition to running the livestream shows and developing cohesive program content, she will manage technical production requirements for the events, guide brand and creator format strategies for livestream show development, support business development with prospective festival brand and influencer partners, and support brand and talent social marketing campaigns.

“I am truly excited to take part in a game-changing approach to social selling,” said Ms. Hecht. “It is a wonderful opportunity to be involved in an important undertaking with preparations for MARKET’s themed festivals in full swing. I look forward leveraging all my experience to ensure the success of the upcoming festivals.”

“We are delighted to welcome Emily to the MARKET Festival team,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “Her strong track record as a creative producer will help us deliver the best experience for both vendors/influencers and shoppers when we begin the series of shopping festivals on MARKET in the summer.”

VERB has previously announced that it will hold livestream shopping festivals this summer – large events with multiple vendors under specific themes focused on food and beverage, wellness, and fashion and cosmetics – which will mark the official, public launch of its MARKET livestream shopping platform.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:
VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/
VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co
VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/
VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ
Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store
Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech


