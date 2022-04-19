U.S. markets close in 6 hours

VERB’s MARKET Livestream Shopping Platform Now Drives Sales for Musicians, Artists, Authors, and Other Digital Content Creators

Verb Technology Company, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.

VERB has now greatly expanded its addressable market through its newly enabled digital download ecommerce feature, providing livestream selling capabilities to all creators, influencers, promoters, and celebrities who sell downloadable digital assets such as music, videos, books, tickets, SVG image files, photography, and much more

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that MARKET, the Company’s livestream shopping platform, can now accommodate a greatly expanded slate of creators including musicians, artists, authors, and virtually any other seller of digital assets, through its newly enabled digital download ecommerce feature.

The new feature is available immediately for creators and influencers who are already conducting private livestream events or have standalone stores within the MARKET ecosystem from which they conduct livestream sales events. They could also sell these digital downloads directly from their storefronts.

“With this new capability, we are greatly increasing our revenue potential and addressable market,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “By enabling digital download ecommerce through the MARKET platform, we’re helping to facilitate the explosive growth of the creator economy, allowing virtually any creator to monetize their music, art, and eBooks, among countless other categories, while engaging directly with their fans and followers in a livestream event. This capability ensures a robust marketplace for the platform, not subject to supply chain or inventory issues. Think about all the influencers, singers, authors, digital artists, and other creators who are actively seeking new ways to monetize their content creations by making them available directly to the consuming public – MARKET presents that opportunity, and more, for them.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:
VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/
VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co
VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/
VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ
Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store
Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, 10-KA, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech


