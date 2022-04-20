U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

VERB’s MARKET Platform Now Supports Secure Sales of NFTs Built on Blockchain Technology Through Livestream Shopping Events

Verb Technology Company, Inc.
·4 min read
  • VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.

VERB continues to expand its addressable market by enabling creators to use MARKET’s livestream sales platform to sell non-fungible tokens built on blockchain technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, now enables creators of NFTs built on blockchain technology to sell through livestream shopping events.

NFTs are digital assets that cryptographically assign and prove ownership of unique physical or digital items, such as works of art, real estate, music, or videos. NFTs have undergone an explosive growth in popularity recently, with many brands, creators, celebrities, and influencers creating their own NFTs. For example, an NFT of a 20-second video clip of LeBron James "Cosmic Dunk #29" was sold for $208,000. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctioned an NFT of his first tweet for $2.9 million.

“MARKET is a true 21st century marketplace, purpose-built for the next generation of ecommerce,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “Empowering the creator economy to leverage livestream selling for NFTs built on blockchain technology is the latest example of how we intend to deliver on that commitment. You can expect more announcements about the next-generation capabilities of our MARKET livestream shopping platform in the coming weeks and months.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:
VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/
VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co
VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/
VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ
Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store
Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, 10-KA, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech


