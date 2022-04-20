VERB’s MARKET Platform Now Supports Secure Sales of NFTs Built on Blockchain Technology Through Livestream Shopping Events

Verb Technology Company, Inc.

VERB continues to expand its addressable market by enabling creators to use MARKET’s livestream sales platform to sell non-fungible tokens built on blockchain technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, now enables creators of NFTs built on blockchain technology to sell through livestream shopping events.

NFTs are digital assets that cryptographically assign and prove ownership of unique physical or digital items, such as works of art, real estate, music, or videos. NFTs have undergone an explosive growth in popularity recently, with many brands, creators, celebrities, and influencers creating their own NFTs. For example, an NFT of a 20-second video clip of LeBron James "Cosmic Dunk #29" was sold for $208,000. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctioned an NFT of his first tweet for $2.9 million.

“MARKET is a true 21st century marketplace, purpose-built for the next generation of ecommerce,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “Empowering the creator economy to leverage livestream selling for NFTs built on blockchain technology is the latest example of how we intend to deliver on that commitment. You can expect more announcements about the next-generation capabilities of our MARKET livestream shopping platform in the coming weeks and months.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

