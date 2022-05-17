U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,056.78
    +48.77 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,516.92
    +293.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,865.79
    +203.00 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.43
    +39.00 (+2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.91
    +0.71 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    +0.0107 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    +0.0870 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    +0.0153 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5930
    +0.5400 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,581.19
    +982.19 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.89
    +446.21 (+183.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.09
    +62.29 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

VERB Ranked #1 By Leading Industry Publication Social Selling News

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.

VERB's sales enablement platform takes the top spot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, is honored to announce its most recent number one ranking. Each month, Social Selling News releases "The Ranks," a list of companies and people important to the direct selling channel. Its most recent ranking, "Companies that Provide Apps," selects VERB as the number one direct selling app ranked by the number of clients invoiced over the last 12 months.

"This ranking is truly a testament to the hard work that the verbCRM team puts in daily to earn the trust of our many clients," states McKinley Oswald, VERB's President of Direct Sales. "At VERB, we work tirelessly to create the best sales enablement tools on the market. As evidenced by the number of clients currently deriving value from the platform, our efforts have paid off. We continue to learn from our clients and evolve daily to provide the most robust and effective sales enablement platform to support the direct selling industry."

verbCRM is a sales enablement platform that allows direct selling companies to support the sales field and multiply conversion rates effectively. Sellers can increase revenue and retention by sharing content, tracking contact engagement, sharing samples, and utilizing automatic follow-up efforts. The platform also allows direct sellers to offer training and education to the field.

To learn more about verbCRM, visit https://www.verb.tech/direct-sales.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

Follow VERB here:
VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/
 VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co
 VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/
 VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
Harper Beckham
404.214.0722 x127
hbeckham@trevelinokeller.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Citigroup Is Now a Warren Buffett Stock -- Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought in Q1

    As stocks were getting creamed in the first three months of the year, legendary investor Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) went on a shopping spree -- particularly in the financials sector. In Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F regulatory filing, which shows what stocks the conglomerate bought and sold in the first quarter, the company revealed that it had bought a stake in embattled megabank Citigroup (NYSE: C). Berkshire purchased 55.2 million shares, or roughly 2.8% of Citigroup's outstanding shares, for a total value of roughly $2.95 billion.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Elliott dissolves stake in Duke Energy, discloses stake in Suncor

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York-based Elliott Investment Management, one of the world's most prominent activist investors, has dissolved its stake in Duke Energy Corp, the firm disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday. Elliott owned 1 million shares at the end of the fourth quarter, according to a filing made in February. The so-called 13F filings, made on Monday, show what investment managers owned at the end of the previous quarter and while they are backward looking, they are widely reviewed for signs of investment trends.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump ahead of Powell remarks as markets attempt comeback

    U.S. stocks charged forward Tuesday, extending a streak of gyrations in equity markets as the indexes attempt to swing back from intense selling last week amid worries around persistent levels of inflation and the prospect of an economic slowdown.

  • 2 Metaverse Growth Stocks You'll Want to Buy on the Dip

    These two companies could be fighting for a slice of a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity in the long run.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Why Home Depot and Walmart Told Very Different Stories Tuesday

    The stock market held its own on Monday, and that seemed to give investors more confidence heading into Tuesday's trading session. After such a big drop in recent months, more optimistic market participants are looking for signs that some of the tough conditions that have hit markets lately could start to subside. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) got a boost as demand for home improvement materials remained strong, but Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares moved sharply lower as its customers felt inflationary pressures.

  • Dow futures up over 300 points after retail sales as investors await Fed’s Powell

    U.S. stocks are in bounce mode Tuesday as U.S. retail sales came in slightly below expectations and investors await remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 10 Years?

    The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is clearly rising steeply. In 2021, all the net growth in global car sales came from EVs. While the growth of EVs in the coming years is undisputed, which players will emerge as winner isn't as clear.

  • Stock investors are now starting to feel the 5 stages of bear-market grief

    This bottom-fishing is more reminiscent of the “slope of hope” that bear markets typically descend than the “wall of worry” bull markets like to climb. If it does, it more likely would be a bear-market rally than the beginning of a new bull-market leg that takes the major market averages to new all-time highs. A review of past bear markets suggests that, when the current bear market does hit bottom, few investors will even be contemplating that possibility.

  • ‘This is a daunting time to retire’: In the age of inflation, there are steps you can take to deal with higher prices

    Develop a comprehensive plan that can include bolstering savings and tapping home equity, or delaying retirement, Social Security benefits, and big expenses

  • 3 Big Mistakes You’re Probably Making at Costco

    Costco is one of several membership-based retail stores along with Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Many Costco members really love the store as a result of the savings it provides and the wide variety of high-quality products it offers. Chances are, one of your big reasons for joining Costco is a desire to get the most bang for your buck. You'll have a number of options for how to cover your Costco shopping costs, including paying with cash or check.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.