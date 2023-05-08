VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG's (ETR:VBK) CEO Claus Sauter is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 3.1% last week

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

13% of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (ETR:VBK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 58% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by €65m last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie.

See our latest analysis for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. The company's CEO Claus Sauter is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Bernd Sauter and Pollert Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Bernd Sauter is also Member of Management Board, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Story continues

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of €2.2b, that means insiders have a whopping €1.3b worth of shares in their own names. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 10%, of the VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here