Verbit Acquires U.S. Captioning Company, an Industry-Leading Closed Captioning Provider for National TV Networks

·3 min read

This acquisition increases Verbit's footprint in the media and entertainment sector, strengthening its position as a global leader in AI-powered solutions built for each industry's unique needs

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verbit, the market leader in voice AI transcription and captioning solutions, today announced it has acquired U.S. Captioning to further its media vertical expansion efforts. U.S. Captioning is a renowned US-based provider of closed captioning services for national TV stations, networks, producers and programmers.

Verbit, the world&#x002019;s leading AI-powered transcription and captioning platform. (PRNewsfoto/Verbit)
Verbit, the world’s leading AI-powered transcription and captioning platform. (PRNewsfoto/Verbit)

Established in 1999, U.S. Captioning offers post-production captioning in over 45 languages in addition to its real-time captioning capabilities. It has developed long-lasting relationships with networks and stations that have become household names, such as Sinclair Broadcast Group. These media brands and companies will join Verbit's robust list of iconic media and cross-industry customers.

"The addition of U.S. Captioning and its national TV station customers into the Verbit fold advances us as the essential partner to deliver on every captioning and transcription need of the media and entertainment industry," said Tom Livne, CEO and Founder of Verbit. "I'm excited to continue consolidating the fragmented transcription market through this latest global expansion effort."

"We're thrilled to join forces with Verbit and add our loyal customers, professional experience and capabilities to its broad portfolio of captioning and transcription offerings." said Beth Aschenbrenner, President and CEO, U.S. Captioning. "We'll also now have access to the Verbit Company's highly accurate technologies and capabilities, which our customers will greatly benefit from as well."

This announcement follows Verbit's recent acquisitions of VITAC, Automatic Sync Technologies (AST) and Take Note, all of which have improved the company's ability to serve and deliver customized solutions across the media, education, government and market research verticals. Verbit continues to seek out ways to accelerate its growth by expanding into new verticals, geographies and functionalities.

About Verbit:
The Verbit Company serves as an essential partner to 2,500+ businesses and institutions. Verbit's vertical-built voice AI solutions provide its partners with the tools they need to offer engaging and equitable experiences that not only meet accessibility guidelines, but make verbal information searchable and actionable. In just a few years since its founding in 2017, Verbit has grown into a unicorn company with a $2B valuation and a global presence. Verbit employs the largest professional captioner workforce in the world and has emerged as the leader in the $30B transcription industry. Learn more: https://verbit.ai.

About U.S. Captioning Company:
U.S. Captioning Company started as a division of Country World Productions in 1999 and has grown to become the flagship for the company and an industry leader. Today, U.S. Captioning Company employs hundreds of highly-trained captioners and transcribers across the country. It set the standard for verbatim quality before the FCC regulations were in place. U.S. Captioning has a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of people with hearing loss, among others. The entire team at U.S. Captioning is committed in their efforts to help others through providing communication access for all.

Media Contact:
Alison Smith
Public Relations Specialist
alison.smith@verbit.ai
703-505-4799

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verbit-acquires-us-captioning-company-an-industry-leading-closed-captioning-provider-for-national-tv-networks-301545412.html

SOURCE Verbit

