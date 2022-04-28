Vercom acquires marketing automation startup MailerLite for $90M

Vercom, a cloud communication platform (CPaaS - ‘Communications Platform as a Service’) has acquired marketing automation startup MailerLite - based out of Lithuania - for $90 million. MailerLite only took in private, non-institutional funding.

MailerLite says is had 1.4m users and subsidiary products MailerSend and MailerCheck.

The $90MM+ merger gives MailerLite and Vercom a more global footprint. Vercom hopes to compete with companies like Twilio and Sinch.

Krzysztof Szyszka, CEO of Vercom said in a statement “The acquisition of MailerLite opens up entirely new growth opportunities ahead of us. That means not only a jump increase in the scale of operations, but also a strong entry onto a fourteen times larger, global market. This also will ensure us the potential for further dynamic organic growth in the years ahead. With impetus we are joining the global CPaaS players, such as Twilio and Sinch. This is a milestone in the development of the company.”

Ignas Rubežius, CEO of MailerLite said: “Today, people expect a seamless brand experience across all channels, and MailerLite is dedicated to helping businesses unify their marketing communications. We are excited to tap into Vercom’s expertise in omnichannel communication which will allow MailerLite to offer customers more exciting features like SMS and Push notification capabilities that integrate with email marketing.”

In 2025, the CPaaS market is projected to reach 21.7 billion U.S. dollars in size. As enterprises increasingly migrate to the cloud and adopt customized engagement applications, this market is expected to grow in the future.

MailerLite operates mainly in the US and Western Europe.