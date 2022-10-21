U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.83
    +69.05 (+1.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,935.15
    +601.56 (+1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.21
    +183.36 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.79
    +33.40 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    +0.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.50
    +20.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.49 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9829
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2270
    +0.0010 (+0.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1247
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2760
    -1.8140 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,163.74
    +105.87 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.44
    +2.68 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Verdafresh Recognized by APR

Verdafresh
·2 min read
Verdafresh
Verdafresh

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdafresh™ is pleased to announce that the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has affirmed that mono-material packaging film structures with Verdafresh coating have passed the Critical Guidance testing for barrier packaging recyclability.

Verdafresh provides a water-based coating formulation that greatly improves Oxygen barriers on oriented PE films without inhibiting recyclability of thin or thick mono-material packaging. The clear, thin Verdafresh™ coating can be applied to films with current industry printing and coating assets in place.

“This APR approval is key for Verdafresh as both flexible packaging converters and CPGs continue to scale up with our technology for high barrier mono-material laminates. We help achieve curb side recycling mandates for our customers in the stand-up pouch and laminate markets,” said Dave Klopp, CEO of Verdafresh.

“This is a key moment for us as we execute our ‘Powered by Verdafresh’ strategy enabling converters to provide ‘Recycle Ready Packaging’,” said Fred Levitt, Chief Technical Officer and Founder of Verdafresh.

About Verdafresh

Using its proprietary coating technology, Verdafresh is bringing to market high barrier packaging films made of at least 98% polyethylene, making them the best available fully recyclable films using existing infrastructure. Verdafresh films can deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is The Voice of Plastics Recycling®. As the international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry, membership includes independent recycling companies of all sizes, processing numerous resins, as well as consumer product companies, equipment manufacturers, testing laboratories, organizations, and others committed to the success of plastics recycling. APR advocates the recycling of all plastics. Visit www.PlasticsRecycling.org for more information.

APR Recognition Program page: https://plasticsrecycling.org/apr-design-recognition-program

APR homepage: https://plasticsrecycling.org

Press contact:
Dave Klopp, CEO
dave.klopp@verdafresh.com


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power expects to reach $5 billion in revenue in four years

    And by 2030, the fuel cell and hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturer expects annual revenue will jump to $20 billion. Here's why.

  • Big Oil’s Surprisingly Bright Future. The Case for BP and Exxon.

    Instead of being trampled by the transition to green energy, oil-and-gas giants are now positioned to profit from it.

  • Constellation Energy Bets On Nuclear To Fuel Strong Profit Run

    Constellation Energy is riding momentum from the recently approved Inflation Reduction Act, and could see earnings triple by 2026.

  • A Lion Bonks a Tree and More in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

    You may recall last year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, in which squished monkey balls took the top prize. Now, the storied competition is back with a new slate of comedic characters. Coming by land, by sea, and even through the air, the expressive animals in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards show how amusing life on Earth can be. Congrats to all the finalists here.

  • The worst air in the world today is in these two American cities

    The poorest air quality in the world right now isn't in developing Delhi or Hotan, China, where citizens struggle to breathe. It's in Seattle and Portland, Ore.

  • Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis

    The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet's oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically. “What we are trying to do is really create a circular economy for plastics because we think it is the most viable option for keeping plastic out of the environment,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of the plastics division at the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies. ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina and other companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants.

  • Georgia gopher tortoises skirt endangered status citing steady conservation

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service denied Georgia gopher tortoises endangered species status citing steady conservation efforts.

  • Round Heinz Ketchup bottles are packaging progress in Kraft Heinz ESG report

    Food giant shows big strides toward multiple goals in newly released "Together at the Table."

  • Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

    Miami's streets were bustling and crowded by 1926. Bettmann/Getty ImagesHurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and cru

  • What is fracking and why is it controversial?

    Liz Truss has confirmed she will reverse the ban on hydraulic fracturing or fracking in the UK.

  • Duke Energy rejects claims it buried carbon-reduction study, says critics exaggerate its importance

    Duke Energy argues opponents of its N.C. Carbon Plan proposals knew well the details in a federal study recommending higher levels of new renewable energy than its utilities have proposed and could have reported them to regulators themselves.

  • A New Cold War Is Heating Up the Arctic

    (Bloomberg) -- The North Pole is melting faster than ever, but the chill in the air at this year’s global gathering of Arctic experts had more to do with the widening repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The planetary consequences of that war have, by now, reached far beyond the disruption of climate efforts in Europe, where gas shortages have prompted governments to recommission coal plants. The conflict has also intensified a race among great powers for ascendancy in the Arctic, addi

  • Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

    Tropical Storm Roslyn gained strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100 kph) Friday.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis May Not End Until 2024

    Europe’s gas storage facilities are nearing their limit, but even with full tanks, much could go wrong during the winter of 2022/2023

  • Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

    The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies. Automakers have forecast plans to build 54 million battery electric vehicles in 2030, representing more than 50% of total vehicle production, according to the analysis. To support that unprecedented level of EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.

  • Billionaire Adani to Target Europe With Huge Morocco Clean Energy Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is in exploratory talks for a giant renewables project in Morocco, which would aim to supply electricity and emissions-free fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterChina Summ

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - October 20, 2022

    All is quiet in the Atlantic with no tropical activity expected over the next two days. However, things are more active in the eastern Pacific with a new Tropical Storm named Roslyn. Roslyn is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Saturday and make landfall by Sunday along the west central coast of Mexico bringing strong winds and a flood threat.

  • U.S.’ first interstate EV charging network for semi-trucks to connect California port with Texas

    Busy I-10 corridor for semi-trucks will feature high-powered electric chargers built especially for vehicles of this size, TeraWatt Infrastructure says.

  • 10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach

    The animal reportedly emerged from the ocean, sunned itself and then went back into the water

  • New Fla. homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian

    Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket. ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who was in the process of moving to Florida from Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit; now she fears she may lose it all. “We had about six and a half inches of water, and here you can see that all the paint is starting to bubble in and peel…” Tammy Vetter said as she walked ABC Action News through her first home on Lorraine Ct. Full Story: https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane-ian/new-florida-homeowner-deals-with-financial-nightmare-after-hurricane-ian