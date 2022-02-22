U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.00
    -10.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,931.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,905.00
    -91.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.00
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.83
    +3.76 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.90
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.35
    +1.24 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9170
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,526.12
    -793.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.97
    -81.82 (-8.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.85
    +40.52 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Verde announces creation of Independent Special Committee of the Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verde AgriTech PLC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMH
  • AMH-PF
  • AMH-PG
  • AMH-PH
  • AMHPF
Verde AgriTech PLC
Verde AgriTech PLC

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has formed a special committee to evaluate when and how to share profits with shareholders. The analysis will be conducted by a Special Committee comprised of independent directors of the Board, consisting of Mr. Michael St Aldwyn (Verde’s Lead Independent Director), Mr. Renato Gomes and Mr. Paulo Sérgio Ribeiro Machado.

Shareholders’ Participation

Verde welcomes all shareholders to exercise their owner’s rights and contribute to the Special Committee’s studies, by completing the form which can be accessed through the following link: https://verdeag.typeform.com/to/zYCCIG08

As announced by the Company in its press release published on January 24, 2022, the Paid for Growth (“P4G”) program is being engineered in detail to enable the Company to distribute earnings to shareholders while expanding production. The Special Committee’s studies will be the cornerstone for P4G’s elaboration.

Verde went into production to establish a small operation to generate enough cash flow to fund its future expansion. With the Company's growing credibility, it has secured debt financing under favorable terms. The combined cash flow and loans allow Verde to continue its expansion while protecting shareholders’ value generation.

“Verde has always tried to differentiate itself from other technology or resource companies by trying to avoid all but the most necessary dilution. Over the years, the company raised approximately C$70 million, which was cautiously invested in exploration, technology development, production and expansion”, commented Verde’s Founder, President & CEO Cristiano Veloso.

Paid for Growth Program

In March 2021 the Company announced its maiden-profit, for the year 2020, though Verde still had accumulated losses of C$16.04M for the period, as disclosed in 2020 Audited Financial Statements. Seeing that Verde is incorporated in the United Kingdom, it is barred from making any type of payment to shareholders while there are no distributable reserves available in the parent Company. A study will be carried out to consider the options available to the company to restructure its balance sheet and or corporate structure to resolve this issue. The Special Committee will evaluate dividend, share buyback and other potential structures that might be beneficial to shareholders and Verde’s accelerated growth strategy.

Verde has a scalable project, with a NPV per share of C$ 50.171, that can be potentially financed through accumulated cash flow and debt, and so far that has been validated by the Company’s profitable and consistent growth. The deliberate, incremental approach has allowed the company to reach financial independence from the capital equity market and has minimized the need to dilute existing shareholders.

“I am humbly proud of our achievements up to this point and excited that the Company is now in a position to discuss how to share profits with our shareholders, many of whom have unwaveringly supported the Company through thick and thin. As always, any and all payouts will be pursued without compromising Verde's accelerated growth trajectory”, concluded Mr. Veloso.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde is an agricultural technology company that produces fertilizers. Our purpose is to improve the health of all people and the planet. Rooting our solutions in nature, we make agriculture healthier, more productive, and profitable.

Corporate Presentation

For further information on the Company, please view shareholders’ deck: https://verde.docsend.com/view/zkcbnszrwri4gmjx

Investors Newsletter

Subscribe to receive the Company’s updates at:

http://cloud.marketing.verde.ag/InvestorsSubscription

The last edition of the newsletter can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/InvestorsNL-January2022

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements can be accessed at this link.

For additional information please contact:

Cristiano Veloso, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +55 (31) 3245 0205; Email: investor@verde.ag

www.investor.verde.ag | www.supergreensand.com | www.verde.ag

1 Based on $2.607 billion NPV after tax divided by 50,378,619 shares outstanding as of November 15, 2021. Estimated Net Present Value after tax of US$1.99 billion, with 8% discount rate and Internal Rate of Return of 287% (see NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Technical Report Cerrado Verde Project, MG, Brazil, page 207). Currency exchange: US$1.00 = C$1.27.



Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 Futures Trim Losses as Investors Focus on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index pared early declines as investors weighed the impact of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • European stock markets slump as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MicroStrategy Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MSTR ) by...

  • Oil Jumps, Global Stocks Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures and global indexes fell after the Russian president ordered troops into the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Allianz has dismissed two asset managers who oversaw a group of investment funds that collapsed after racking up massive losses when the spread of coronavirus triggered wild market swings, according to regulatory filings. The downfall of the $15 billion Structured Alpha funds has landed the German insurance company in hot water with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission, which are both investigating what went wrong. The funds were run by portfolio manager Greg Tournant, who had been with Allianz Global Investors since 2002, according to a profile that used to be on Allianz's website.