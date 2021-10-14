Verde Bio Holdings Granted “Penny Stock Exempt” Status; Allows Brokers Nationwide to Recommend the Stock

FRISCO, Tex., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, an oil and gas Company with revenue producing royalty interests in more than 300 wells across the most active areas of the United States, today announced it has been awarded “Penny Stock Exempt” status on www.otcmarkets.com in accordance with rules established by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



This means shares of VBHI common stock are no longer subject to limitations associated with “penny stocks” (stocks selling for less than $5.) National broker/dealers can now recommend Verde Bio to their clients, which previously was not allowed, increasing significantly the pool of potential investors. Also selling a “penny stock” involved so much paperwork that it was the rare brokerage, if any, that would sell a “penny stock.” That now also changes for VBHI.

Verde Bio was granted this distinction because of the data provided in its detailed in its recent 10K filing.

Included in the new regulations which went into effect on 9/28/2021, the OTC Market stopped displaying the flag announcing Penny Stock Exempt status on OTC Pink profile pages. However, once Verde Bio completes its uplisting to the OTCQB, the flag will be shown on Verde’s profile, according to the OTC.

“This is a significant achievement for both the Company and its investors and we are delighted to report this news. This was one of the major goals we set in our business plan and is another example of us executing on that plan and delivering value to our shareholders,” said Scott Cox, CEO.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

