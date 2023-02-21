Vereco Healthcare Solutions Launches Workstation on Wheels (WOW) Service Program

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vereco Healthcare Solutions, Inc., the nation's leading healthcare document services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its Workstation on Wheels (WOW) Service Program as a standalone service or as part of its Managed Print Service program.

Vereco offers this solution to healthcare organizations that struggle with reliability, uptime, and nurse satisfaction with its WOW's, by placing factory trained technicians on site and assuming 100% responsibility for the hospital's WOW fleet. This program provides rapid repair, proactive preventative maintenance, setup and installation of new WOW carts, and warranty management coordination with the manufacturer.

"Vereco's extensive experience managing health system's print and copy environments gave us insight into the industry's need for a comprehensive WOW service program. The benefits to implementing this robust program are hospitals will improve nurse satisfaction, increase uptime, reduce supply costs, and extend the life of the carts," commented Jeff Felton, Chief Executive Officer of Vereco. "We first made this program available to our current customers last year and the response was overwhelming. We have teamed up with the WOW manufacturers to provide certified training for maintaining and repairing the WOW's, so that we may better serve our joint customers."

Since 2004, Vereco Healthcare Solutions has been helping health systems manage their print device fleets, print volume, supplies, and device security to increase up time and reduce the burden placed on IT, supply chain, and end users. Vereco operates in 48 states, services over 300 acute facilities, more than 300 behavioral health locations and 4,000+ affiliated physician practices. Over the past 19 years, Vereco has perfected a program that addresses and supports the print management challenges faced by health systems. Vereco's program streamlines, simplifies, and removes the burden and financial uncertainty that health systems face each day. Vereco's teams of onsite personnel work directly with healthcare provider's IT staff to ensure print infrastructure is aligned with EHR systems, and other clinical and non-clinical processes.

