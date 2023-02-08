U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.50
    -18.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,115.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,728.75
    -48.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.30
    -14.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.05
    +0.91 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.00
    +8.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.31 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0140 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2130
    +0.1410 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,089.03
    +90.65 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.17
    +7.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.53
    +48.82 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Vereco Healthcare Solutions Welcomes Paul Anthony as New Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vereco Healthcare Solutions, Inc., the nation's leading healthcare document services and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Paul Anthony as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Anthony is a seasoned finance executive, who brings over 30 years of experience working in the healthcare, technology, and managed print services industries. Most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for CynergisTek, Inc., a NYSE listed cybersecurity services company.

"I am happy to welcome Paul back to the Vereco team. Paul understands this business deeply, he has a strong history of building great teams and partnering with customers and manufacturers," commented Jeff Felton, Chief Executive Officer of Vereco. "He has vast experience overseeing rapid growth and ensuring the teams are equipped with the resources they need to achieve success."

"I'm excited to join a team at Vereco that is so committed to supporting healthcare providers and the many challenges this industry has faced over the last few years," said Vereco Chief Financial Officer Paul Anthony. "Vereco's continued innovation and flexibility in adjusting and expanding its services to better tailor its offerings is a testament to the strategic vision this team embodies. Vereco has built a strong foundation from which the company will continue to grow and execute."

About Vereco Healthcare Solutions

Since 2004, Vereco Healthcare Solutions has been helping health systems manage their print device fleets, print volume, supplies, and device security to increase up time and reduce the burden placed on IT, supply chain, and end users. Vereco operates in 48 states, services over 300 acute facilities, more than 300 behavioral health locations and 4000+ affiliated physician practices. Over the past 19 years, Vereco has perfected a program that addresses and supports the print management challenges faced by health systems. Vereco's program streamlines, simplifies, and removes the burden and financial uncertainty that health systems face each day. Vereco's teams of onsite personnel work directly with healthcare provider's IT staff to ensure print infrastructure is aligned with EHR systems, and other clinical and non-clinical processes. For more information, visit www.vereco.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Dixon
353424@email4pr.com 
(251) 209-3637

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vereco-healthcare-solutions-welcomes-paul-anthony-as-new-chief-financial-officer-301741329.html

SOURCE Vereco Healthcare Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Po

  • Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT brings ‘a new day’ for search engines: Executive

    Head of Microsoft Devices and Search Yusef Mehdi discusses the tech company's use of ChatGPT in its search engine, Bing.

  • Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • BHP Shuts West Australian Iron Ore Operations After Worker Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has suspended all iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara district after a worker was killed on Tuesday night at a rail yard in Port Hedland. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushbac

  • Tesla raises price of Model Y amid Treasury Department’s revisions to EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian examines Tesla's choice to raise the price of its Model Y while Ford holds steady with the pricing of its Mustang Mach E after its recent price drop.

  • Bosses think they’re winning the return to office—until employees blindside them by quiet quitting

    To boost engagement, making employees feel like their opinions are heard is almost as important as letting them work from home.

  • FedEx appeals after final judgment made in case with $366M verdict

    The District Court judge issued his court's final judgment in the case of Jennifer Harris versus her former employer, FedEx — and it’s not what the delivery services giant was hoping for. Here's what is happening next.

  • Oil rises for third day as rate worries fade

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures were on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, finding support as worries about rising interest rates appeared to fade and industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023

    Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores.

  • Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Anglo American today to make an approximately $24 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of $1.95 per Common Share, a 10% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

  • You Bet There's a Trade to Be Made With BP

    Early on Friday morning, the London-based energy giant once known as British Petroleum, BP PLC released the firm's fourth quarter financial results. For the three month period ended December 31st, BP posted an adjusted EPADS (earnings per American Depository Share) of $1.59 on revenue of $70.356B. - Gas & Low Carbon Energy produced adjusted EBITDA of $4.515B (+29.8%) as capital expenditures increased 55.2% to $1.609B.

  • Middle managers are so burned out that nearly half want to quit within the next year

    “The chronic anxiety that comes from working through one global crisis after another is wearing on employees,” Dr. Jarik Conrad, executive director of The Workforce Institute at UKG, said.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • U.S. judge orders waste rock study for Thacker Pass lithium project

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife. Shares of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas rose 10.3% in New York to close at $25.87 on Tuesday after the ruling, which was issued Monday evening. The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

  • Britain says Microsoft's 'Call of Duty' deal could harm gamers

    Britain's antitrust regulator said Microsoft's $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony's PlayStation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal could result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for millions of gamers, as well as stifling competition in the growing cloud gaming market. It said Activision's flagship "Call of Duty" franchise was important in driving competition between consoles, and Microsoft could benefit by making the game exclusive to Xbox, or only available on PlayStation under materially worse conditions.

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2023 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the onsemi Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Parag Agarwal, […]