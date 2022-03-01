U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,302.76
    -71.18 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,243.20
    -649.40 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,531.71
    -219.69 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.62
    -26.47 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.41
    +8.69 (+9.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.20
    +40.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +1.07 (+4.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7020
    -0.1370 (-7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0109 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8530
    -0.1370 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,725.71
    +2,431.06 (+5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.60
    +8.61 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Veres Career Consulting on the Changing Future of Recruitment in the Insurance Industry

·3 min read

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The modern insurance industry is in a difficult position. With the gradual retirement of Baby Boomers, the Great Resignation of 2021, changing career prospects for younger generations, and a growing preference for remote work, the industry is struggling to attract new talent and maintain its workforce. According to Veres Career Consulting founder Krisztina Veres, "The recruitment process is undergoing major changes across a wide variety of industries, and the insurance field must adapt with the times in order to survive."

New Employees, New Priorities

Veres Career Consulting believes that adaptability will be a decisive factor in winning the talent war. Recruiters and hiring managers must remain flexible and open-minded in order to attract qualified candidates in the modern market. Creature comforts and trendy offices simply aren't enough anymore. 2022 comes with new priorities for a changing workforce: employees want flexible working conditions (including hybrid or remote models), mental health support, and new benefits that reflect the needs of our age.

The Changing Recruitment Process

The recruitment process is moving further and further towards a little-to-no-contact model. Remote interviewing and digital communications have proven efficient enough to warrant permanent implementation. Recruiters must learn how to adapt their interview and assessment processes to accommodate these changes. Instead of requiring experience in an office, recruitment should focus on digital skills, as they have become even more important with the widespread implementation of remote and hybrid models. This also necessitates testing for internet/telephone connectivity and equipment specifications; employees need working computers with good connections in order to keep pace with the digital age.

Transforming Recruitment for the Insurance Industry

Founded in 2017 by former insurance executive Krisztina Veres, Veres Career Consulting is a recruitment firm with a modern vision for the future of talent acquisition. It specializes in finding qualified candidates for positions at insurance brokerages and agencies in the USA and Canada. The company has an inside and up-to-date look at the woes of the modern recruitment process, especially those affecting the insurance industry.

The firm's philosophy is that nobody knows the insurance industry better than those who have worked in it, and nobody knows people better than an in-house behavioral specialist. This is the foundation on which Veres Career Consulting built its recruitment team. It is mostly made up of former brokers and professionals from companies like Aon and Marsh, two of the most reputable companies in the insurance industry. The team's intimate knowledge of the insurance industry has allowed them to corner this recruitment market across North America. In addition, the team's in-house Behavioral Specialist adds a unique aspect to the company's assessment process, tapping into a deeper human element that is often neglected in recruitment.

Growing the Company and its Mission

Veres Career Consulting has experienced rapid growth in the five years since its launch, quickly becoming one of the most successful insurance recruitment firms in North America, with offices in Toronto and Miami. Over the next few years, Veres Career Consulting is looking to expand the scope of its mission and operations. The company hopes to make a positive impact on insurance recruitment across the globe, setting new and up-to-date standards for both candidates and recruiters.

Meet Krisztina Veres

Krisztina started her insurance journey as a Sales Executive for Aon's Hungarian office in 2008. After several years of success in Hungary, Krisztina got an intra-company transfer and relocated to Toronto, Canada. In 2014, she transitioned to recruiting, learning the talent acquisition process from some of the most respected recruiting firms in Canada. She now runs Veres Career Consulting, where she and her team custom-create recruitment solutions for the insurance industry.

Contact:

Krisztina Veres
Veres Career Consulting
krisztina@verescareer.com or 1 (888) 674-0103

You can find out more about Veres Career Consulting on the company's website and LinkedIn. Connect with founder Krisztina Veres on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Veres Career Consulting



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690959/Veres-Career-Consulting-on-the-Changing-Future-of-Recruitment-in-the-Insurance-Industry

Recommended Stories

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. Even though sanctions have not specifically targeted the oil trade, buyers throughout Asia, Europe and North America have vanished, sending worldwide benchmarks to over $100 a barrel.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff as British Gas owner abandons Russia

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. Here’s What to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Dow skids about 750 points, U.S. stocks drop sharply as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stocks tumble Tuesday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to post the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • Workhorse kills flagship van after 'painful lessons,' inks supply deal with Canadian manufacturer

    Loveland-based Workhorse Group has inked a multi-year supply agreement with a Canadian manufacturer as it plans to cease production on its flagship vehicle following a costly recall announced late last year.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.