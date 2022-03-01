Veres Career Consulting on the Changing Future of Recruitment in the Insurance Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The modern insurance industry is in a difficult position. With the gradual retirement of Baby Boomers, the Great Resignation of 2021, changing career prospects for younger generations, and a growing preference for remote work, the industry is struggling to attract new talent and maintain its workforce. According to Veres Career Consulting founder Krisztina Veres, "The recruitment process is undergoing major changes across a wide variety of industries, and the insurance field must adapt with the times in order to survive."

New Employees, New Priorities

Veres Career Consulting believes that adaptability will be a decisive factor in winning the talent war. Recruiters and hiring managers must remain flexible and open-minded in order to attract qualified candidates in the modern market. Creature comforts and trendy offices simply aren't enough anymore. 2022 comes with new priorities for a changing workforce: employees want flexible working conditions (including hybrid or remote models), mental health support, and new benefits that reflect the needs of our age.

The Changing Recruitment Process

The recruitment process is moving further and further towards a little-to-no-contact model. Remote interviewing and digital communications have proven efficient enough to warrant permanent implementation. Recruiters must learn how to adapt their interview and assessment processes to accommodate these changes. Instead of requiring experience in an office, recruitment should focus on digital skills, as they have become even more important with the widespread implementation of remote and hybrid models. This also necessitates testing for internet/telephone connectivity and equipment specifications; employees need working computers with good connections in order to keep pace with the digital age.

Transforming Recruitment for the Insurance Industry

Founded in 2017 by former insurance executive Krisztina Veres, Veres Career Consulting is a recruitment firm with a modern vision for the future of talent acquisition. It specializes in finding qualified candidates for positions at insurance brokerages and agencies in the USA and Canada. The company has an inside and up-to-date look at the woes of the modern recruitment process, especially those affecting the insurance industry.

The firm's philosophy is that nobody knows the insurance industry better than those who have worked in it, and nobody knows people better than an in-house behavioral specialist. This is the foundation on which Veres Career Consulting built its recruitment team. It is mostly made up of former brokers and professionals from companies like Aon and Marsh, two of the most reputable companies in the insurance industry. The team's intimate knowledge of the insurance industry has allowed them to corner this recruitment market across North America. In addition, the team's in-house Behavioral Specialist adds a unique aspect to the company's assessment process, tapping into a deeper human element that is often neglected in recruitment.

Growing the Company and its Mission

Veres Career Consulting has experienced rapid growth in the five years since its launch, quickly becoming one of the most successful insurance recruitment firms in North America, with offices in Toronto and Miami. Over the next few years, Veres Career Consulting is looking to expand the scope of its mission and operations. The company hopes to make a positive impact on insurance recruitment across the globe, setting new and up-to-date standards for both candidates and recruiters.

Meet Krisztina Veres

Krisztina started her insurance journey as a Sales Executive for Aon's Hungarian office in 2008. After several years of success in Hungary, Krisztina got an intra-company transfer and relocated to Toronto, Canada. In 2014, she transitioned to recruiting, learning the talent acquisition process from some of the most respected recruiting firms in Canada. She now runs Veres Career Consulting, where she and her team custom-create recruitment solutions for the insurance industry.

