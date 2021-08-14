U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,524.55
    +2,246.98 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

VeriBlock CTO Appearing on Fox Business Network to Discuss Proof-of-Proof Blockchain Security

·2 min read

VeriBlock Co-Founder and CTO Maxwell Sanchez will appear on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VeriBlock team, developers of the VeriBlock blockchain, which uses Proof-of-Proof™ (PoP™) technology to allow any blockchain to inherit the full Proof-of-Work security of Bitcoin, will appear on Fox Business as branded content to speak on the VeriBlock Blockchain project on Aug. 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

VeriBlock Co-Founder and CTO Maxwell Sanchez will represent the company on a segment of Worldwide Business with kathy Ireland® to share details about how PoP benefits the entire blockchain ecosystem.

"I'm excited to be able to share the value VeriBlock's novel technologies bring to Bitcoin miners and the world's altchains," explains Maxwell Sanchez, Co-Founder and CTO of VeriBlock.

Invented by Justin Fisher (Co-Founder and CEO) and Maxwell Sanchez, Proof-of-Proof makes Bitcoin significantly more eco-friendly by reusing Bitcoin's incredible computational power to secure any blockchain in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless ("DTTP™") manner; the same attributes which contributed to Bitcoin's incredible success.

About VeriBlock, Inc.

VeriBlock, Inc. is a Delaware Corporation specializing in blockchain-software development and is the creator of the VeriBlock blockchain project. VeriBlock allows any blockchain in the world to secure itself with Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent and Permissionless (DTTP) manner. Its subsidiary, Xenios SEZC, is a Cayman Islands Special Economic Zone Corporation specializing in software management and intellectual property licensing, with a focus on building cutting-edge technologies in regulatory environments that cultivate innovation. Xenios SEZC is the official sponsor of the VeriBlock blockchain project.

Media Contact:
Alexis Quintal
alexis@newswire.com

