Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Vericel Corporation's (NASDAQ:VCEL) future prospects. Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The US$2.4b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$3.2m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Vericel will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Vericel is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$4.3m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 49% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Vericel's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Vericel has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

